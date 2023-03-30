This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is going to be a closely contested battle to make the League One play-offs this season, but whatever happens in Derby County's season now it has to be considered a success.

This time last year, the Rams were still in administration and were on the verge of relegation to the third tier and there also wasn't really a light at the end of the tunnel.

Fast forward to 2023 though and County are sitting inside the top six of League One - if it wasn't for some recent results though they could have been even more comfortable.

Just four points picked up in their previous five league matches has seen the likes of Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers close the gap and also questions have started to have been asked of head coach Paul Warne.

Warne was brought in back in September 2022 from Rotherham United to replace Liam Rosenior and had the Rams on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league - and 19 in all competitions - until some results recently have started to go awry.

Despite that, there should be no doubts from County fans that Warne is the right man for the job, and that includes from FLW's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward, who thinks despite some negative tendencies creeping in recently the 46-year-old is the man to take the club forward.

"I have complete faith in Paul Warne," Shaun told Football League World.

"People forget that he set us on the 19-game unbeaten run, our squad is tiny and full of inexperienced kids and players in the latter stages of their careers.

"His hands are tied really in terms of what he could bring in in January - yes, we appear to be running out of steam at the wrong time and it's gutting for us fans because we all felt like we could probably push for the top two.

"But realistically, a play-off place or fighting for the play-off places is a great achievement this season.

"I think some perspective is needed - if you said at the start of the season we'd be in the mix with eight games to go I think we'd have all taken it.

"All that said - and in recent games especially - his game management has been poor, we do appear to be one step behind the opposition managers, we don't react to their changes that well.

"It could just be because he doesn't have the tools, I'm not sure, but I'm still completely behind him 100 per cent.

"I won't judge him until he's had transfer windows to bring in his own players, albeit he still can't bring in the players he probably wants but I'm fully behind him - I think he's the right man for the job."

The Verdict

Warne has only been at Derby for six months, so any criticisms of him right now are very harsh indeed.

As Shaun said, the Rams have been working under transfer restrictions and this isn't Warne's squad at all - if the restrictions are relaxed going into the summer somewhat then perhaps next season we will see the best of the club if they remain in League One.

Warne has experience of being in promotion battles at this level and given the tools to succeed, you wouldn't bet against him getting County back to the Championship.

Yes, some recent results have been disappointing, but full faith needs to be given in Warne in order for him to achieve his goals.