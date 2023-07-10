Sunderland utility man Luke O'Nien has taken to Twitter to double down in his praise of departed defender Bailey Wright and suggested that fans may not know "how incredible this man was for the team behind the scenes".

O'Nien labelled the Australian international "one of the greatest humans and players" that he had shared a dressing room with during his career after his move to his new club, Lion City Sailors, was confirmed earlier this month.

Sunderland 2023 summer departures

As is always the case, the majority of the focus has been on Sunderland's new arrivals so far this summer but there have been departures as well.

Midfielder Carl Winchester left the Black Cats when his contract expired at the end of June while winger Leon Dajaku has joined Hajduk Split on a free transfer and Wright left the Wearsiders by mutual consent late last month.

On the weekend, his next step was confirmed as it was announced that the experienced defender had signed for Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

Luke O'Nien's praise for Bailey Wright

Wright made 107 appearances across four seasons with the North East club, including featuring 46 times in their 2021/22 League One promotion-winning campaign, but it seems his influence ran deeper than supporters may realise.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle after his exit was confirmed, O'Nien waxed lyrical about the Australian.

He said: "Quick side note on Bailey Wright, he's up there with probably one of the greatest humans and players that I've ever shared the dressing room with.

"His leadership and everything, I don't think I'll ever come across another Bailey Wright so for what he did for the club, and for me and for all the boys, I think he was absolutely exceptional.

"I will miss him."

While yesterday, he doubled down and heaped yet more praise on his former teammate on Twitter.

He said: "Some of you fans won't know how incredible this man was for the team behind the scenes! & a warrior and leader on the pitch. Thank you Bailey Wright."

Bailey Wright's departing message to Sunderland fans

Wright penned an emotionally charged message to the Stadium of Light faithful after his departure was confirmed at the end of June.

He said: "Where do I start?

“What a special club, full of great people and an incredible fan base!

“Thank you for making me and my wife feel at home from the moment I first joined the club.

“This club will always have a special place in my heart for so many reasons.

“My two daughters were born in North East and Sunderland will always be their club.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Stadium of Light every week and winning promotion at Wembley are experiences I will cherish forever!

“I wish the club, and everyone associated with Sunderland all the best for the future.

“I’m excited to follow the club from afar and I am now officially a SAFC fan for life!

“I’m excited to start a new journey and will have some news to share soon!

“It’s been an honour!

“Haway the lads!”