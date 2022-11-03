“Some idiot’s made a World Cup in the middle of November” – Nathan Jones issues frank verdict amid hectic Luton Town schedule

Nathan Jones has criticised the football schedule ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The fixture calendar has had to be altered in light of a winter version of the tournament, which kicks off on 20 November.

This has seen his Luton Town side scheduled to play 21 league games in the space of under four months before a four week break is imposed on the division.

A third of those games were played midweek, whereas only four such rounds of fixtures will account for the 25 matches still to play once the league resumes, over a five month period.

The Hatters boss believes this congestion has lowered the standard of the Championship, highlighting a number of injuries throughout most squads.

He blamed the intense scheduling for the dour affair between Luton and Reading, which finished 0-0 on Tuesday night.

“It was a typical Championship game on a Tuesday night in November with games coming thick and fast,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“That’s why because of the World Cup and the congested fixtures, the quality sometimes gets watered down.

“We’re losing people to injuries, they had injuries tonight, and it’s just the integrity of the competition gets questioned because of this World Cup.

“It’s just watering down a top, top league because there’s too many games because some idiot’s made a World Cup in the middle of November.

“You’ve got Saturday, you’ve got Tuesday and then you’ve got Saturday again, you’ve just got to keep going, patching stuff up and then just getting into the break.

“All you’ve got to do is get to the break.

“If you get to the break then you’re going to be fine, but just too many fixtures, too much congestion, too much pressure on the players physically and something’s got to give and it just waters down the competition.

“It’s unfair really because someone wanted to play a World Cup in November, for whatever reason, in the hottest place on earth, so they might as well have just played it on the sun in June, because there’s no difference.”

20 quiz questions about some of Luton Town’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or false: Luton's record victory was a 10-0 win! True False

Luton are currently without the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma through this congested fixture list.

Jones also opted to make conservative changes to his starting lineup midweek as he looked to rest up key players such as Carlton Morris and Jordan Clark.

The Verdict

Half of the 24 teams in the division failed to score midweek, with three of 12 games providing a goalless draw.

It was not the most exciting round of fixtures, and it comes as no surprise given the schedule players have had to get through.

Luton still have three games left to play before the season is put on pause, with their form going downhill in recent weeks.

Jones’ side will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they visit Blackpool at the weekend.