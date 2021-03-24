Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Some forward thinking?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with 16-goal forward

7 mins ago

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, according to Football Insider.

Yates has been in fine form for Blackpool in League One this season, after joining the club on a permanent deal from Rotherham United in the summer.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions – 14 of those goals have come in 33 League One outings.

Football Insider claim that Yates is attracting glances from Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, though, with the forward said to be valued at a price of around £2million.

Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster Forest’s attacking options this summer. The Reds have scored 30 goals in 38 Championship matches this season, and Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray are all aged 30 or over.

With Murray set to be out of contract at the end of the season, there could be scope to bring in a younger, up and coming striker in Yates this summer.

Here, we take a Forest fans’ reactions to the speculation linking the Reds with a move for Jerry Yates…


