‘Some business’, ‘Serious player’ – These Swansea City fans react as arrival of former Celtic man confirmed

4 mins ago

Swansea City have completed the signing of Olivier Ntcham on a free transfer, with the midfielder agreeing a three-year deal with the Championship side.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after departing Celtic earlier in the year and he has now agreed terms with the Swans as he prepares to link up with Russell Martin’s squad ahead of the game against Hull on September 11.

As he was out of contract, there was no need for the club to get the deal finalised by the 11pm deadline last night, and the announcement of his signing arrived this afternoon.

Given his pedigree, with the former French U21 international having won eight trophies in Scotland, as well as having spells in Serie A and Ligue 1 in his career, many see the capture of Ntcham as a real coup for Swansea.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the arrival of the player from a section of the support from Twitter…


