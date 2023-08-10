Highlights Cameron Archer may be available on the transfer market, and Aston Villa are considering selling him due to potential interest.

Middlesbrough has yet to strengthen their attacking options since Archer's departure, and his return would give the squad a lift.

The cost of signing Archer may be high, potentially over £10 million, but it's a deal that Middlesbrough should pursue to compete at the top of the Championship.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cameron Archer could be available on the transfer market in the closing weeks of this summer window.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are now considering cashing-in on the forward amid potential interest.

Archer excelled on loan last season with Middlesbrough, contributing 11 goals and six assists from 20 appearances in the Championship.

His goals helped power the team to a fourth place finish in the table, before suffering defeat to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Should Middlesbrough pursue a move for Cameron Archer?

Michael Carrick’s side have yet to reinforce their attacking options since Archer’s departure, fuelling speculation that they could go back in for a permanent move for the striker before the 1 September deadline.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Boro should push the boat out on making a move for the striker upon news that he might be available…

Declan Harte

Burnley have agreed a deal with Villa for Aaron Ramsey, who was also a bright spark for Boro in the second half of last season, so Boro have already missed out on that potential move.

However, the arrival of Morgan Rogers should make up for that disappointment as he is more naturally suited to taking up Ramsey’s former role in Carrick’s side.

Rogers played through the middle in the defeat to Millwall, where Boro lacked the cutting edge in attack we’ve become accustomed to under Carrick.

The defeat to the Lions emphasised the need for Middlesbrough to get active in the market if they have any ambition of competing for promotion this season.

The absence of Chuba Akpom, and his potential departure, is a significant blow to Boro.

But if they could get a move for Archer through the door then that would immediately give the squad a lift.

His quality really shone through last season, and his consistent goal scoring made Boro one of the best attacking sides in the division.

It would be a costly move to sign the striker, and he would have to agree to go back to the Championship, but it’s absolutely a deal that Boro should be pursuing, even if it takes a figure north of £10 million to get over the line.

That is the price that needs to be paid to compete at the top of the Championship.

Alfie Burns

Middlesbrough have lost the goals and assists of Ryan Giles and Aaron Ramsey, whilst Chuba Akpom's future could very well lie away from the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick's squad might still have goals from the wide areas with Isaiah Jones and Sammy Silvera looking at their EFL Cup win over Huddersfield Town this week, yet Morgan Rogers looks like he needs more support in the centre of the pitch, which Archer would provide.

His two stints in the Championship with Preston and Boro have been excellent so far in his career and there's got to be a real appetite at Boro to reunite with the striker.

The issue for Boro is that it's going to cost and whether they can compete with other clubs towards the bottom of the Premier League and even their rivals at the top of the Championship, with Leeds and Southampton desperate for a striker at this point and Archer someone you'd think would end up on their radar.

Archer in Boro's side solves a number of issues and Carrick would love him back. They are probably the rightful favourites to sign him at this point, but there's a long three weeks of the window remaining.