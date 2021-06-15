Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Plymouth Argyle

‘Solved our defensive problems’, ‘Didn’t see this one coming’ – These Plymouth Argyle fans react as transfer confirmed

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that defender Macaulay Gillesphey will join the club when his deal with Australian outfit Brisbane Roar expires in the summer.

The 25-year-old does have experience in English football having come through the ranks at Newcastle United, whilst he had a few years at Carlisle United before heading Down Under.

In Australia, Gillesphey established himself as one of the best centre-back’s in the league, and his form certainly caught the eye of Ryan Lowe. That’s after Argyle announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

With the side having defensive issues last season, there will be a hope that Gillesphey can help the team become harder to beat, whilst his physicality and aerial ability should ensure he adds a toughness to the side.

Therefore, his arrival, which still needs international clearance, has gone down very well with the support.

