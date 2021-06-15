‘Solved our defensive problems’, ‘Didn’t see this one coming’ – These Plymouth Argyle fans react as transfer confirmed

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that defender Macaulay Gillesphey will join the club when his deal with Australian outfit Brisbane Roar expires in the summer.

Central defender @Gillesphey will join Argyle upon expiry of his current deal at @BrisbaneRoar. Welcome to Argyle, Macaulay.#pafc#incoming pic.twitter.com/2OX6sMGW2d — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) June 15, 2021

The 25-year-old does have experience in English football having come through the ranks at Newcastle United, whilst he had a few years at Carlisle United before heading Down Under.

In Australia, Gillesphey established himself as one of the best centre-back’s in the league, and his form certainly caught the eye of Ryan Lowe. That’s after Argyle announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

With the side having defensive issues last season, there will be a hope that Gillesphey can help the team become harder to beat, whilst his physicality and aerial ability should ensure he adds a toughness to the side.

Therefore, his arrival, which still needs international clearance, has gone down very well with the support.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer news…

OMG we may actually be able to not concede from every cross now 😍 — Tom (@TomHutcho24) June 15, 2021

Looks quality to be fair! I'm liking the look of these no nonsense defenders😍 — Alex (@Aleexanderr__) June 15, 2021

I think we may have solved our defensive problems 💚 — Scott⚽🎮 (@Scudda85) June 15, 2021

Best GB/Aussie trade deal in years — Pop Darker (@ACosmicGrief) June 15, 2021

Didn't see this one coming 💚 — Aaron press (@Aaronpress1) June 15, 2021

What a good player — Jason Kiely (@Kiely6Jason) June 15, 2021

New defense ✅ — x2iconz (@ConnerRendle) June 15, 2021