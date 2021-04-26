Solution to key Middlesbrough dilemma could be under their nose as decision looms on former Millwall player: Opinion

Middlesbrough have a long list of transfer priorities as attention turns to the summer.

After finding themselves on the cusp of a play-off push Neil Warnock’s side fell away in dramatic fashion during recent months which just showed the frailties in his squad.

The Teessiders will see a number of players move on this summer and that means that new additions are a must if the club are to push for promotion next term.

While much has been made of the club’s striker situation with the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher set to move on, it’s between the sticks where one of the biggest dilemmas could lie.

Marcus Bettinelli has been Warnock’s first choice goalkeeper for much of this season, but with his loan deal from Fulham coming to an end this summer it means that a decision will need to be made on his future.

The jury has been out on Bettinelli’s performances this term and the feeling is that Middlesbrough could look another way when looking for a goalkeeping solution.

Dejan Stojanovic is another option after thriving on loan with FC St Pauli, but after struggling to impress Neil Warnock during his time under the 72-year-old there’s a big question mark over whether he’ll still be at the club next term.

Then you have young goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

The 20-year-old is set for a very bright future but the chances of Warnock putting his full faith in him as the club’s number one next term is highly unlikely.

That means that the club are likely to head into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper, however performances in the last week could suggest that an alternative option could be right under the manager’s nose.

22 facts about Middlesbrough's football shirts over the years - But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Middlesbrough originally played in white when they joined the Football League in 1899 True False

Jordan Archer arrived at the Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window and was limited to just one FA Cup appearance until the last week or so.

Given that he’d only signed a short-term deal it appeared that he was likely to move on this summer having barely made an impact at first team level.

With Warnock turning his attention to next season, the 28-year-old has started each of Middlesbrough’s last two games.

While the club lost to QPR in the first of the three, Middlesbrough have now won back-to-back games against Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday with Archer between the sticks.

In that time Archer has certainly proven himself as a solid and reliable option for Neil Warnock’s side.

Whether he’ll be seen as the club first choice goalkeeper next term is up for debate, but what we’ve seen certainly suggests that he’s a player who still has plenty to offer next term.