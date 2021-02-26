Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Solid that’ – Many Derby County fans react to emerging team news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County will be looking to make it back-to-back home wins in the space of a few days, as they take on Nottingham Forest in an hour’s time.

The Rams defeated Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil in midweek courtesy of Martyn Waghorn and George Edmundson.

But tonight is a big game for Derby, who take on their arch rivals in a 7:45pm kick-off at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney has opted to make two changes to the side which won at home to the Terriers on Tuesday night.

Waghorn – who scored his 100th career goal in midweek – comes into the side ahead of Lee Gregory, whilst Kamil Jozwiak replaces George Edmundson.

It is clear from this that Rooney is keen to attack the Reds and get plenty of dangerous attacking players around Colin Kazim-Richards, who leads the line.

Here, we look at Derby fans’ reactions to the team…


