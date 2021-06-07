‘Solid signing,’ ‘Very pleased indeed’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer news

Hull City have announced their first summer signing of the year, with George Moncur arriving from Luton Town on a free transfer.

The winger was on course to leave the Hatters at the end of his contract this summer and so that has proven, with him moving to Humberside and, naturally, looking to help his new side quickly adapt to Championship life once more after them returning at the first time of asking from Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, he’s seen what it takes with Luton Town who finished in mid-table last year and Hull fans would certainly take that under Grant McCann next season if at all possible.

Tigers supporters have taken to Twitter to discuss the arrival, then, and it looks as though fans are pleased with what they are seeing from their club.

🥁 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 🥁 🐯 We are delighted to announce the arrival of midfielder 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐫 on a two-year deal, with a Club option of a further year!#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) June 7, 2021

Solid signing for nothing. Very pleased https://t.co/Mx4J5DVhps — Benedict (@BFerraby7) June 7, 2021

Very nice indeed, welcome to City George #hcafc https://t.co/3bro5sX3T6 — In Amber and Bla(C)k 🎗 (@inamberandblack) June 7, 2021

Announce premier league football — Kai Green (@kaigreenhcafc19) June 7, 2021

