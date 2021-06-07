Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City News

‘Solid signing,’ ‘Very pleased indeed’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Hull City have announced their first summer signing of the year, with George Moncur arriving from Luton Town on a free transfer.

The winger was on course to leave the Hatters at the end of his contract this summer and so that has proven, with him moving to Humberside and, naturally, looking to help his new side quickly adapt to Championship life once more after them returning at the first time of asking from Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, he’s seen what it takes with Luton Town who finished in mid-table last year and Hull fans would certainly take that under Grant McCann next season if at all possible.

Tigers supporters have taken to Twitter to discuss the arrival, then, and it looks as though fans are pleased with what they are seeing from their club.

Let’s take a look at the reaction now…

A first signing of the window for the Tigers, then, and surely not the last.


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Solid signing,’ ‘Very pleased indeed’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: