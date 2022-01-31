‘Solid replacement’ – Plenty of Luton fans react to transfer deal with Aston Villa

Luton Town have completed the loan signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer, the Championship club have announced.

Following the permanent departure of Simon Sluga to Bulgarian side Ludogerets earlier on deadline day, the Hatters found themselves in need of a new ‘keeper.

That is something they have now got, with it now being confirmed that Steer has joined the club on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Having joined Villa in 2013, Steer has made 33 appearances in total for the club, spending plenty of time on loan elsewhere, although he did help the club win promotion from the Championship in 2019.

Steer becomes Luton’s first signing of what has so far been a relatively quiet transfer window at Kenilworth Road.

Even so, plenty of Luton fans were keen to give their thoughts on this news, as they took to Twitter to react to the signing of Steer.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Hatters supporters had to say.

