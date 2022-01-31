Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Aston Villa

‘Solid replacement’ – Plenty of Luton fans react to transfer deal with Aston Villa

Published

1 hour ago

on

Luton Town have completed the loan signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer, the Championship club have announced.

Following the permanent departure of Simon Sluga to Bulgarian side Ludogerets earlier on deadline day, the Hatters found themselves in need of a new ‘keeper.

That is something they have now got, with it now being confirmed that Steer has joined the club on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Having joined Villa in 2013, Steer has made 33 appearances in total for the club, spending plenty of time on loan elsewhere, although he did help the club win promotion from the Championship in 2019.

Steer becomes Luton’s first signing of what has so far been a relatively quiet transfer window at Kenilworth Road.

Even so, plenty of Luton fans were keen to give their thoughts on this news, as they took to Twitter to react to the signing of Steer.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Hatters supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Solid replacement’ – Plenty of Luton fans react to transfer deal with Aston Villa

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: