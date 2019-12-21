‘Solid’, ‘Not bad’ – These Derby fans react as XI vs Reading confirmed

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afternoon.

Here is the Derby County side to face Reading this afternoon… 💫 pic.twitter.com/zQigil0GZW — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 21, 2019

Phillip Cocu’s side have been on an awful run of form and are without a victory in five, whilst they haven’t won away from home since the opening day.

Despite that, they will feel they have a chance against the Royals who are struggling themselves.

And, the Dutch boss has made two changes from the side that lost against Millwall last week, with Krystian Bielik and Scott Malone replacing George Evans and Max Lowe.

Elsewhere, exciting youngsters Morgan Whittaker and Louie Sibley have made the bench and they will be joined by Jack Marriott who missed out last week because of an injury.

It’s fair to say that the team news prompted a mixed response from the fans, with some happy at Cocu’s decision although some are not happy certain individuals have been picked.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Malone? Why? — Kevin James Wood (@kjwood7533) December 21, 2019

Nice to see sibley in the squad. Let's get a win today 🐑 — Lucyhackett (@Lucyhackett12) December 21, 2019

Solid team that, glad sibley is in the squad — Ben Thorpe🇳🇱 (@bendcfcthorpe17) December 21, 2019

Not bad, unless it's 433 again. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) December 21, 2019

Are we looking at a diamond formation again 😍 — craig shore (@DCFC_Shorey) December 21, 2019

Why we still playing Lawrence… Hes done nothing… N why not play the proven goalscorer marriott ffs 😂 — Michael Rowe (@Michael71470903) December 21, 2019

Marriott for Waggy and that ain’t bad tbf — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) December 21, 2019