‘Solid’, ‘Love to see it’ – These QPR fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have announced that Jordy de Wijs has joined the club on an initial loan until the end of the season from Hull City.

The Dutch centre-back had struggled for minutes with the Tigers this season, so the chance to move to the Londoners was always going to appeal.

And, the R’s confirmed on their official site this afternoon that the deal for the classy left-footer had gone through.

It continues what has been a productive transfer window for Mark Warburton, who has already managed to bring in popular former striker Charlie Austin.

Whilst de Wijs’ arrival hasn’t prompted the same happiness among the support, it’s fair to say that many believe he will turn out to be a sensible signing, particularly as it could turn into a permanent move in the summer.

