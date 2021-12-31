‘Solid gold’ – Clear verdict emerges from many Derby County fans on key man’s performance against Stoke City

Relegation battlers Derby County secured another vital win to take themselves within four points of 23rd-placed Barnsley last night as they claimed a 2-1 victory against Stoke City, sending a statement of intent to those around them at the bet365 Stadium.

The Rams opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Kamil Jozwiak played in teenager Luke Plange who calmly slotted the ball past Adam Davies, managing to hold onto this lead going into the interval with the East Midlands side’s defence standing firm once again.

However, their resistance was broken in the 78th minute when former Derby winger Tom Ince smashed the ball home from 15 yards, but took the lead once again when ex-Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards remained calm in possession seven minutes later to win the three points.

This latest result extends their winning run to three, taking them within 11 points of safety with 22 league games still left to play, though they still face a mountain to climb with 21st-placed Reading having two games in hand over Wayne Rooney’s men.

They will have the chance to reduce that deficit when they face the Royals in their next fixture, but the East Midlands outfit and their supporters will take a brief moment to enjoy yesterday’s victory before switching their attentions to the tie at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

One key man that has been showered in praise recently for his performances is teenager Liam Thompson, who has stepped in well in midfield and shown he has all it takes to compete in the Championship on a regular basis.

But did Derby supporters strike the same tone on Twitter after last night? We take a look at many fans’ assessment of the 19-year-old’s display against the Potters.

Appreciation tweet for Thompson. This kid has come in and made his mark in this squad. There’s no doubt that he should be in the starting 11. Another outstanding performance put in by him. Exciting talent. 🤩 #dcfc pic.twitter.com/irfnzB9WYP — Chels (@Chelkinsxx) December 31, 2021

Liam Thompson is some player he's like a Jack Russell stepped up massively when needed, what an atmosphere what a game 6 points off Stoke City. #dcfc — Mark Watson (@M_Watson__) December 30, 2021

That lad Thompson. Absolute solid gold tonight. Beautifully choreographed by Max Bird. Terrific stuff. #dcfc — The Furn (@SportMonkey) December 30, 2021

Could be wrong but I don’t think Liam Thompson put a foot wrong tonight! My man of the match.. Would love to see his stats! #DCFC — James Bennett (@Jamesdcfc1993) December 30, 2021

Thoughts on tonight, never gave up, dug in, played some very good stuff at times, especially first half. Thompson probably MOTM for me, little terrier. We have some great talent coming through, him, Knight, Bird and Festy (albeit a cameo) all look the part #dcfc — Ryan (@Ryan_27) December 30, 2021

3 wins in a row, we’ll fight till the end! Dare to dream rams fans? Thought we were the better side in fairness, Thompson was absolutely everywhere what a player! Kazim with the winner again, Talk about an impact sub! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Vikramjit Singh Khalsa (@viksinghdosanjh) December 30, 2021

Liam Thompson again btw 👏👏 great partnership between him and Bird #dcfcfans #dcfc — The Lone Ram (@LoneRam92) December 30, 2021