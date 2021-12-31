Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Solid gold’ – Clear verdict emerges from many Derby County fans on key man’s performance against Stoke City

Relegation battlers Derby County secured another vital win to take themselves within four points of 23rd-placed Barnsley last night as they claimed a 2-1 victory against Stoke City, sending a statement of intent to those around them at the bet365 Stadium.

The Rams opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Kamil Jozwiak played in teenager Luke Plange who calmly slotted the ball past Adam Davies, managing to hold onto this lead going into the interval with the East Midlands side’s defence standing firm once again.

However, their resistance was broken in the 78th minute when former Derby winger Tom Ince smashed the ball home from 15 yards, but took the lead once again when ex-Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards remained calm in possession seven minutes later to win the three points.

This latest result extends their winning run to three, taking them within 11 points of safety with 22 league games still left to play, though they still face a mountain to climb with 21st-placed Reading having two games in hand over Wayne Rooney’s men.

They will have the chance to reduce that deficit when they face the Royals in their next fixture, but the East Midlands outfit and their supporters will take a brief moment to enjoy yesterday’s victory before switching their attentions to the tie at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

One key man that has been showered in praise recently for his performances is teenager Liam Thompson, who has stepped in well in midfield and shown he has all it takes to compete in the Championship on a regular basis.

But did Derby supporters strike the same tone on Twitter after last night? We take a look at many fans’ assessment of the 19-year-old’s display against the Potters.


