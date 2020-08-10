‘Solid enough back-up’ – Huddersfield Town plotting fresh move for Leeds player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have targeted Leeds United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek according to The Sun (9th August, page 60).

The Terriers are now managed by former Leeds Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan, and it seems likely that the Spaniard will raid his former club for some bright young talents ahead of the new season.

Miazek is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds, but has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the club’s Under-23s team in recent years.

Huddersfield Town finished 18th in the Championship in the 2019/20 season, and will be hoping they can build on some strong performances towards the end of that league campaign.

But would Miazek be a good enough signing for Huddersfield in the Championship next season or not?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns:

This could be a good addition.

Corberan is obviously going to lean on his connections at Leeds and given the Whites’ heavy goalkeeping department, it makes sense for him to look at someone like Miazek.

Whether he’s good enough for a first-team spot remains to be seen, but he’s a solid enough back-up to maybe a more senior figure.

Having said that, I’ve got a feeling Corberan will have faith in youth at Huddersfield, particularly if he can get 2/3 loans in from Leeds.

Ned Holmes:

Goalkeeper is clearly a position of need for Huddersfield and it appears new boss Carlos Corberan is keen to move for a young player that he knows well.

It’s definitely a gamble given his lack of experience at senior level but clearly Corberan trusts that he is good enough to.

Miazek has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds following the arrival of both Elia Caprile and Illan Meslier, so he should he relatively easy to prize away from the Premier League club.

He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of upside and at 23, if the move comes off he could be the Terriers number one for some time.

With Jonas Lossl leaving at the end of his loan, Huddersfield certainly need more reinforcements between the sticks but I think the smartest move would be to bring in Miazek alongside someone more experienced.

George Dagless:

Perhaps.

We’ll see lots of links like this in this summer’s transfer window.

The Whites have got plenty of good young players and Carlos Corberan will know them better than most.

He’s at Huddersfield with a view to bringing through young players and I can see Miazek doing well if he moves there.

As well as that, I doubt he’d be the last to make such a move in the transfer window.