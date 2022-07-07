“Solid Championship player” – Derby County fan pundit reacts to Rams securing transfer agreement for 29-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have not wasted any time in making transfers following the completion of their takeover late last week.

Former Preston North End midfielder Tom Barkhuizen was the first through the door, with the Rams confirming the forward had joined on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old is an experienced pro at Championship level having racked up 220 appearances in the second-tier.

He is also familiar with League One, having played over 100 times in the division earlier in his career.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw for his thoughts on the signing.

“He comes in with a with a wealth of experience.” Jason told FLW.

“A solid championship player – had a pretty decent career at Preston and at the peak of his career in his late twenties.

“He’s somebody who, anytime I’ve seen him, is a grafter, is a workhorse. He can, you can play up front, he can play out wide. He’s got a shot on him – we’ve seen that at Pride Park, he’s scored a couple of rockets against Derby. I think this is a good fit.

“It’s a good signing. He brings experience something that Derby need.

“It’s a step down from the Championship, it will be interesting to see how well he does, but, I think that he’s a pretty solid first signing.”

The Verdict

Since we spoke to our fan pundit, Derby have confirmed even more deals in the transfer market this summer.

Tom Barkhuizen, though, is a fine addition nonetheless, and is a Championship player, in all honesty.

The Rams have managed to secure a few of those so far, with the likes of Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick also joining over the last few days.

Derby’s squad is certainly starting to take shape ahead of their League One campaign.