‘Solid bit of business’ – Blackburn Rovers cast eyes over Cardiff City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have been named as one of three EFL clubs who have joined the race for Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown, as Football League World exclusively learned yesterday.

Barnsley and Ipswich Town were also credited with an interest in the versatile defender, joining Middlesbrough who have been monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation with the Bluebirds for quite some time.

Football League World learned in July that Neil Warnock’s side had placed a bid for the Northern Ireland international, but it seems that a race is emerging.

Brown has a single year left on his contract, making it quite difficult for The Bluebirds to keep him with the growing interest that is being seen.

With Blackburn joining the chase for Ciaron Brown, we asked three of the writers at FLW to share their thoughts on this potential deal…

Jacob Potter

This could turn out to be a solid bit of business by the Lancashire-based side this summer.

Brown has impressed in the Championship whilst with Cardiff City, and could turn out to be a decent addition to Tony Mowbray’s squad, who could benefit from strength in depth in defence.

Brown isn’t short of offers though it seems, with Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough also keeping tabs on him, as we edge closer to the closure of the summer transfer window.

Blackburn will have to offer him first-team assurances though, with the likes of Barnsley and Ipswich Town also monitoring the defender this summer, and if Rovers can do that, then you would imagine they’ll stand a good chance in landing his signature.

They won’t be short of funds either, after recently cashing-in on Adam Armstrong, although that might not work in their favour, as clubs might demand a higher fee from them in any future deals.

Brown has experience of playing at this level though, and Blackburn could do far worse than adding a player of his quality to their team this season.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be an excellent signing for Blackburn Rovers to make this summer and the left-back area of their squad is certainly a position that they need to strengthen with them having lost Barry Douglas and Amari’i Bell.

Rovers have brought Harry Pickering into their squad from Crewe Alexandra and he is settling in well at Ewood Park, but Ciaron Brown might be the right player to bring into their squad to challenge for the 22-year-old.

The defender showed in the second half of last season with Cardiff City that he can be a very reliable performer in the English second tier.

Mick McCarthy has made it clear that he would ideally want to keep hold of Brown, so if Blackburn could secure his signature it would be something of a coup really.

A few weeks ago it looked impossible for Rovers to pay the sort of transfer fee that it would take to sign players like Brown this summer. However, after selling Adam Armstrong to Southampton, Tony Mowbray’s side now have the resources to invest into their squad.

Brown has a lot to weigh up and he will need to consider whether Ewood Park is the best place for his long-term future this summer. He should get game time at Cardiff, but he might feel a move away is the best for him as other sides also enter the race for his signature.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing for Rovers.

They have endured a hugely frustrating summer so far with Tony Mowbray unable to make the additions to the squad he would’ve wanted. As a result, the group is lacking quality and depth in key areas right now, including defence.

Whilst Brown isn’t the sort of signing that’s going to really excite the fans, he is a reliable, versatile option that could help a lot over the course of the campaign. I’m not sure if he gets into the best XI at Ewood Park but he will certainly play a part moving forward.

The level of interest in the Bluebirds man shows he’s seen as a good Championship player, so it would be good business for Rovers if they can win the race for Brown, even if more work still needs to be done before the deadline.

