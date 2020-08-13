‘Solid and reliable’ – Sheffield Wednesday battling Bristol City and Watford for free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing free agent defender Chey Dunkley.

The Owls saw a significant number of senior players leave as free agents earlier this summer and are set to start the 2020/21 campaign with a 12-point deduction.

According to Yorkshire Live, Dunkley, who left Wigan at the end of last season, is a player that Wednesday are keen on as Garry Monk looks to strengthen his options at the back.

It is understood that Bristol City and Watford are also keen on the defender.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And would he start?

We pressed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Dunkley is solid and reliable. This is a good signing for the Owls.

He impressed me for Wigan over the last two seasons and I think that with a tough window facing Wednesday, this is a fine place to start.

Dunkley has overcome a serious injury and in the right environment, he could thrive.

Monk will like his style of play and will look forward to getting his teeth into working with him.

This ticks a lot of boxes.

George Harbey

I think that Dunkley would be a great signing for the Owls.

The centre-half produced a series of commanding and solid performances for Wigan before sustaining a horror injury against Reading, and those displays helped give the club real hope in their fight for survival.

He also scored an impressive amount of goals for the Latics in 2019/20 which shows that he can be a real threat from set pieces, and I think that it would be a coup to lure him to Hillsborough.

He’s a top defender at Championship level, and I think that Monk needs to make defensive reinforcements this summer, with the likes of Tom Lees getting older and Sam Hutchinson leaving the club.

Jacob Potter

He’d be a fantastic signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Dunkley has really impressed me in recent seasons, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday already have some strong options available to them next season in the heart of defence, but Dunkley would be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in Monk’s squad.

They’ll have to fight hard to land his signature though, with the likes of Watford and Bristol City also interested in signing the former Wigan defender ahead of the new league campaign.

But this would be somewhat of a coup for the Owls if they managed to secure his signature.