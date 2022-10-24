“Solid addition to Patrick Vieira’s squad” – Crystal Palace casting eyes on Middlesbrough star: The verdict

Crystal Palace are casting eyes on Middlesbrough star Isaiah Jones.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Premier League side are ‘keeping a check’ on the 23-year-old.

Nixon’s report states that Jones could be a better alternative to Aaron Wan Bissaka, who Palace have also been looking at a move for.

So far this season, Jones has 15 Championship appearances to his name, scoring two goals and assisting three times.

With that in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the links between the Boro star and the Premier League club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

After being linked with a move to the top flight back in the summer, it isn’t too surprising to hear that clubs in the Premier League are once again keeping an eye on Isaiah Jones.

And it isn’t shocking to see that Crystal Palace are the ones with interest, either, given Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne are 32 and 31 respectively.

Jones excels in that wing-back role at this level, and contributes greatly in terms of goals and mainly assists from the position.

For example, he has five direct goal contributions already this season and had ten in the whole of last campaign, which he looks as though he will better.

In that sense, it is chalk and cheese compared with a player like Wan Bissaka, who Palace are reportedly also interested in.

Indeed, it seems as though Palace must really decide what it is they want in their right full-back/wing-back and then proceed from there.

I have no doubt Jones could be a success at Selhurst Park, though.

Declan Harte

Middlesbrough have had a massively underwhelming start to the season, but Jones has still been one of the team’s top performers.

From a right-wing back role, he has bagged two goals and three assists for the team as they struggle for results.

He has been a standout performer in an otherwise underperforming side, and it comes as no surprise to find Palace linked with the 23-year old.

He fits the right kind of profile for this Palace side and would be a solid addition to Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Many Championship players have been able to use the Eagles as a platform to earn top flight minutes, and Jones could follow in those footsteps to become a Premier League calibre player.

Josh Cole

Having illustrated that he is clearly more than capable of delivering the goods in the Championship for Middlesbrough, Jones may indeed be ready to make the step up to the top-flight.

With Palace expressing interest in the wing-back, it could be argued that Patrick Vieira’s side ought to step up their pursuit by submitting an offer in January.

As well as demonstrating his defensive nous at the Riverside Stadium, Jones has provided a respectable total of 15 direct goal contributions for Boro in the Championship.

Jones’ arrival at Palace could force Joel Ward to step up his performance levels as he is currently being deployed on the right-hand side of defence by the Eagles.