‘Solid’, ‘Absolutely awesome’ – These Derby County fans react to 34-y/o’s display in win over West Brom
Derby County picked up an impressive 1-0 win over West Brom at Pride Park this afternoon thanks to a Colin Kazim-Richards goal.
As you would expect, with the Baggies pushing for promotion, the Rams had to soak up a lot of pressure, but they didn’t concede too many clear chances, with Richard Stearman impressing in defence for the hosts.
The 34-year-old, who used to play for Albion’s fierce rivals Wolves, was drafted in for a first start since September after Phil Jagielka was unavailable and he was outstanding.
Stearman was dominant in the air as Derby dealt well with the visitors long-ball style, and he put in several crucial blocks, which saw him named as the Sky Sports man of the match.
As you would expect, the Derby support were delighted with the experienced centre-back, and the whole defensive unit, for the way they battled to keep a clean sheet.
Here we look at some of the reaction to Stearman’s display from Twitter…
Class 👏🏽
— Conor (@ConorJBennett) December 27, 2021
Is that you Pique?😍😍
— Tyler🏴 (@South12Stander) December 27, 2021
Absolutely awesome!!! 👏😎🐏🎉
— Joy Crackle 💙🐏 (@JoyCrackle1) December 27, 2021
Absolute solid 👊🏻
— Daley 💙 (@DaleyDCFC) December 27, 2021
Top class – such a good interview after the game too. Would be great to see him getting some more game time.
— Ian Holmes 💙 (@ianholmes20) December 27, 2021
Immense, brilliant everythime he plays, gives absolute everything ❤️🐏
— Stefan Broo🐏e (@StefanBroome) December 27, 2021
Steardini 👏
— Twedds (@METwedds) December 27, 2021