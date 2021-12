‘Solid’, ‘Absolutely awesome’ – These Derby County fans react to 34-y/o’s display in win over West Brom

Derby County picked up an impressive 1-0 win over West Brom at Pride Park this afternoon thanks to a Colin Kazim-Richards goal.

As you would expect, with the Baggies pushing for promotion, the Rams had to soak up a lot of pressure, but they didn’t concede too many clear chances, with Richard Stearman impressing in defence for the hosts.

The 34-year-old, who used to play for Albion’s fierce rivals Wolves, was drafted in for a first start since September after Phil Jagielka was unavailable and he was outstanding.

Stearman was dominant in the air as Derby dealt well with the visitors long-ball style, and he put in several crucial blocks, which saw him named as the Sky Sports man of the match.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 John Brayford Yes No

As you would expect, the Derby support were delighted with the experienced centre-back, and the whole defensive unit, for the way they battled to keep a clean sheet.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Stearman’s display from Twitter…

Class ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฝ — Conor (@ConorJBennett) December 27, 2021

Is that you Pique?๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ — Tyler๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ (@South12Stander) December 27, 2021

Absolutely awesome!!! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ‰ — Joy Crackle ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ (@JoyCrackle1) December 27, 2021

Absolute solid ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿป — Daley ๐Ÿ’™ (@DaleyDCFC) December 27, 2021

Top class – such a good interview after the game too. Would be great to see him getting some more game time. — Ian Holmes ๐Ÿ’™ (@ianholmes20) December 27, 2021

Immense, brilliant everythime he plays, gives absolute everything โค๏ธ๐Ÿ — Stefan Broo๐Ÿe (@StefanBroome) December 27, 2021

Steardini ๐Ÿ‘ — Twedds (@METwedds) December 27, 2021