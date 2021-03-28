‘Sold to Arsenal next window’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player footage emerges from international side

Nottingham Forest’s Alex Mighten showed his quality as he scored a fine goal as England’s U19 side during the international break.

The 18-year-old is highly-regarded at the City Ground, and he has forced his way into Chris Hughton’s plans this season, featuring in 16 Championship games for the Reds and scoring two goals.

His ability means Mighten is a regular for the England youth sides as well, and he was called up for the U19s during this break.

And, Forest shared footage of the forward as he scored with a fine curled finish as the Three Lions youngsters beat the Arsenal U23 side 6-1 in a friendly that took place at St. George’s Park over the weekend.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

Most fans were delighted to see Mighten do well for his country, and one even joked that his effort will have caught the eye of the Gunners staff ahead of the transfer window opening in the summer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his goal from Twitter…

Nice finish — ⭐️🌳⭐️🇬🇧 (@TrickyTreesDave) March 28, 2021

Sold to arsenal next window — gaz thomas (@GazThomas11) March 28, 2021

take a bow son — MaxWrigleyy (@maxwriglxy_) March 28, 2021

Should be starting every game for Forest — Stockpickginge (@StockpickB) March 28, 2021

🐐 — Jack Farmer (@unknxwn__jxf) March 28, 2021

kin finish! — The Incredible Grump (@incrediblegrump) March 28, 2021

Play for the USA king 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Andres (@andres_rdz24) March 28, 2021