Sheffield United

‘Sold in Jan’, ‘Fishy’ – Many Sheffield United fans share their transfer theory as Jokanovic drops player update

Sheffield United will be without Sander Berge until after the November international break due to a hamstring injury. 

Berge has managed only six appearances for the Blades this season, with Slavisa Jokanovic unable to rely on the midfielder consistently despite retaining him against heavy speculation in the summer gone by.

The 23-year-old was at the centre of a lot of transfer stories, linking him with a move back into the Premier League with Arsenal, who were eventually the club that lured Aaron Ramsdale out of Bramall Lane.

Jokanovic, though, retained the service of Berge ahead of the Blades’ Championship return.

However, as Andy Giddings reveals it’s going to be at least another 10 days before Berge is anywhere close to returning, many fans feel the writing is on the wall when it comes to the Norwegian.

They are expecting him to move on in the January transfer window, with neither the club nor player willing to risk serious injury at this stage.

Here, we take a look at what fans are saying over on Twitter:


