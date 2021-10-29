‘Sold in Jan’, ‘Fishy’ – Many Sheffield United fans share their transfer theory as Jokanovic drops player update

Sheffield United will be without Sander Berge until after the November international break due to a hamstring injury.

Berge has managed only six appearances for the Blades this season, with Slavisa Jokanovic unable to rely on the midfielder consistently despite retaining him against heavy speculation in the summer gone by.

The 23-year-old was at the centre of a lot of transfer stories, linking him with a move back into the Premier League with Arsenal, who were eventually the club that lured Aaron Ramsdale out of Bramall Lane.

Jokanovic, though, retained the service of Berge ahead of the Blades’ Championship return.

However, as Andy Giddings reveals it’s going to be at least another 10 days before Berge is anywhere close to returning, many fans feel the writing is on the wall when it comes to the Norwegian.

#sufc SJ says Sander Berge won’t be back until after the international break. Lys Moussett will be fit to face Blackpool despite appearing to suffer a calf injury v #Barnsleyfc. There are no further injury problems. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) October 28, 2021

They are expecting him to move on in the January transfer window, with neither the club nor player willing to risk serious injury at this stage.

Here, we take a look at what fans are saying over on Twitter:

Hes not injured. Hes clearly being kept away from the first team so he doesn't get injured so we can sell in January — L87Blade (@L87Blade) October 28, 2021

I must admit, coming to the Blades hasn’t worked out for him or us. I don’t hold anything against him and good luck to him in the future. — Carlos Fandango (@BladeCarl) October 28, 2021

They just keeping him safe so we can sell him zzzzzzz — Russel Muir (@muir_russel) October 28, 2021

He's running clock down to get out the club. Everyone in there right mind can see what he is doing – he should have gone in summer — Baying_Blade (@BayingB) October 28, 2021

Could end up losing millions on him and a few others🙄🙄 — steve gallacher (@GallacherSteve) October 28, 2021

Hang on a minute summit not reyt here for the last 3 interviews it’s been 10 days away ? Now not till after break something fishy if ya ask me #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/KiGwFWgq5I — Kieran Batham (@KieranBatham) October 28, 2021

Don’t think he will play again, sold in Jan, wants to stay fit for a medical my guess — DO (@daveoldfield40) October 28, 2021