Sol Bamba shares potential Cardiff City return plan amid positive update on his cancer treatment

Sol Bamba has revealed he hopes to play one more game for Cardiff City before stepping into management after announcing his positive progress with cancer treatment.

The football world was shocked in January when it was confirmed that the Ivorian defender was suffering from Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a diagnosis he had received the month before.

36-year-old Bamba, who has played five Championship games this season, has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment to try and eradicate the cancer, and he’s already completed three of his six sessions, with a fourth coming this week.

His sixth and final bout of chemotherapy is scheduled for the final week of April, and with Cardiff’s final regular season fixture coming on May 8 – a day that Cardiff are at h0me to Rotherham United – Bamba is hoping he will be fit and well enough to make a final appearance in a Bluebirds shirt before he moves on to the next chapter of his career in football.

“First and foremost I want to get back (playing), that’s the main priority, but I am always looking forward,” Bamba told Sky Sports, per Leeds Live.

“So, if I recover well and I am cleared to go by the doctor, maybe I will go back and play this season, maybe one game. One thing is for sure, I don’t want to finish that way.

“If not, I am prepared for the next stage and hopefully I can go into management.”

The Verdict

A born leader on the field, Bamba will probably be a fantastic manager for someone in the next few years, but we all want him to realise his immediate goal of playing one final professional game.

Like Bamba said, no-one wants to finish their career when it’s not on their own terms, and knowing the battler he is, Bamba will be transferring that to his treatment, which will be the most gruelling battle he’s ever faced.

But the whole footballing community has their fingers crossed that he comes out of it as the winner and that he is able to step onto a pitch one last time.