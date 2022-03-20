Sol Bamba sends message to Middlesbrough supporters after his side’s defeat to Chelsea

Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium.

After eliminating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from this competition earlier this year, Boro were unable to cause another upset as the Blues booked their place in the semi-finals.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 15th minute as Mason Mount provided an inch-perfect cross for Romelu Lukaku who slotted home from close range.

Mount played a key role in the Blues’ second goal of the game as he teed up Hakim Ziyech who fired an effort past Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Following the break, Chelsea continued to create chances as they outclassed their Championship opponents.

Timo Werner’s header was saved by Lumley before Bamba produced a good block to prevent another effort by the Germany international.

Middlesbrough will now be looking to dust themselves down before making their return to Championship action next month.

By embarking on a good run of form in the second-tier, Boro could potentially secure a place in the play-offs.

Reflecting on his side’s FA Cup run on Twitter, Bamba has admitted that the club should be proud of what they have achieved in this competition this season.

The defender posted: “All good things come to an end, still we can be proud of what we achieved & showed in the competition.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Middlesbrough players born in?

1 of 20 Where was Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore born? Sunderland Durham South Shields Manchester

“Thank you for the amazing support as always.

“Now let’s focus on the league.”

All good things come to an end, still we can be proud of what we achieved & showed in the competition. Thank you for the amazing support as always ❤️🙏🏿 now let's focus on the league 💪🏿 #UTB pic.twitter.com/3ubMtFZDPc — Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) March 19, 2022

The Verdict

Whereas Boro ultimately proved to be no match for Chelsea in yesterday’s game, their supporters will look back at this particular FA Cup run with fond memories in the years to come.

Middlesbrough will be keen to push on in the Championship in the closing stages of the campaign as they have a realistic chance of reaching the play-offs under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

Bamba could potentially play a key role for Boro if he is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness.

The defender has produced some assured performances in the second-tier this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level.

Having previously helped Cardiff City achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2018, there is no reason why Bamba cannot replicate this feat with Middlesbrough later this year.