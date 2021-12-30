Sol Bamba sends message to Middlesbrough fans after Blackpool win

Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s fans following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

After being forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the club’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, Bamba was given the opportunity to express himself during last night’s showdown with Blackpool.

The defender went on to produce a relatively encouraging display against the Seasiders as Middlesbrough sealed all three points at Bloomfield Road.

Andraz Sporar opened the scoring for Boro in the 60th minute as he guided the ball into the back of the net with a superb flick from Isiah Jones’ delivery.

Shayne Lavery then levelled proceedings for the hosts as he fired past Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Duncan Watmore netted the winning goal in stoppage-time for Boro who moved to within six points of the automatic promotion places in the Championship as a result of this victory.

After the game, Bamba took to Twitter to send a message to the club’s fans as he reflected on his side’s latest triumph.

The defender posted: “Until the end.

“The best way to finish the year and reward your tremendous support.

“Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!!”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Middlesbrough have been since opting to replace Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in 2022.

Bamba will be keen to play a key role for Boro during the second-half of the season after producing some noteworthy performances for the club in the Championship in recent months.

The defender helped his side clinch victory last night by making four clearances and three tackles whilst he also won three aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at Bloomfield Road.

By delivering the goods in Boro’s upcoming Championship clashes with Sheffield United and Reading, Bamba could potentially retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.