In what was a difficult campaign for Huddersfield Town after the heights of last year's play-off final, Neil Warnock managed to come to the rescue and ensure that the Terriers avoided the drop.

Warnock arrived at the Yorkshire outfit in mid-February with his side a point from safety and in a very difficult position, however, managing to galvanise the club throughout and eventually confirmed survival with time to spare.

Installing confidence back into players and possessing a strong win percentage during three months in charge of the Terriers, it was a certainly a job well done by the experienced manager.

Warnock will not continue as Huddersfield boss going into the 2023/24 campaign but has laid out the foundations for whoever is tasked with advancing the club into next season and beyond.

What has Sol Bamba said about Huddersfield Town's Neil Warnock?

Sol Bamba spent many years under Warnock's stewardship during stints at Middlesbrough and Cardiff City before going down the coaching route himself.

The former defender spent the 2022/23 campaign as an assistant to Sabri Lamouchi at Cardiff, who has now been dismissed by the Welsh club's hierarchy.

Speaking to The Athletic about Warnock and sharing what was his prediction after he heard that the 74-year-old would be joining Huddersfield, Bamba said: “As soon as he took over Huddersfield, I said, ‘That’s them safe'.

“We played them not long after and I said to a few of their players, ‘You looked completely gone’. They said that they were – but then Neil came in and everything changed. It’s what he does.”

Possessing a very impressive managerial CV, keeping Huddersfield safe just adds to a career full of achievement, during a time where up and coming managers are seemingly more present.

What next for Neil Warnock after his Huddersfield Town stint?

It feels like Warnock has been trying to retire for decades, however, there always is a need or desire for the 74-year-old to return to the managerial hotseat.

Speaking to talkSPORT about his future earlier in the month, the legendary manager joked that he does not mind the short stints from February/March until the end of the season.

Warnock revealed his excitement for doing some shows over the next few months and it will be interesting to see when the phone rings, as it inevitably will, and whether or not there will be a job out there that will tempt him once more.