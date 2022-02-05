Sol Bamba reflects on Middlesbrough’s FA Cup upset win v Manchester United

Sol Bamba stuck away arguably the most nonchalant of all 15 penalties that found the net in the shoot-out on one of the more memorable nights of his illustrious career, as Middlesbrough knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup on Friday.

The 37-year-old has taken on some coaching responsibilities at Middlesbrough since signing in the summer.

He would not have been expected to have amassed 21 appearances by this stage and alongside Lee Peltier the senior contingent of the squad really delivered at Old Trafford.

The 46 time Ivory Coast international took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Relax guys I (still) got this. Fantastic result and incredible team spirit tonight to win there, what a night!!!”

Bamba replaced Isaiah Jones deep into the second half of extra time to see the game out and ensure Boro made it to a penalty shoot-out.

Boro would have been optimistic about their chances at Old Trafford given how well they have played since Chris Wilder arrived in November.

Supporters will feel there is a good chance they will play the Red Devils in the league next season, so good have their performances been in the last few months.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough will be relying on senior pros like Sol Bamba to ensure their standards do not drop in the coming months and they can make the most of the opportunity they have carved out for themselves.

After their January business they do have a squad that is deep enough to cope with multiple competitions in the second half of the season.

The FA Cup could continue to be a nice distraction to keep momentum building in the coming months depending on what kind of draw they get in the fifth round.

Bamba has achieved a lot in his career but how relaxed he was to slam home the fifth penalty of the shoot-out will always be remembered by Boro supporters.