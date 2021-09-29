Sol Bamba reacts to pressure relieving win for Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough earned a much needed 2-0 win over newly relegated Sheffield United on Tuesday evening and Sol Bamba took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the performance.

The 36-year-old wrote: “Great performance tonight, more than a team.”

Bamba, who has recovered from cancer this year, started at the centre of a back three and managed to keep the Blades’ attacking trio of Billy Sharp, Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye quiet. Not something that any side has been able to do since the last international break.

It remains to be seen the regularity of Bamba’s first team action this season with the Ivorian taking up some coaching responsibilities as well. One to watch in his coaching career beyond the end of the campaign.

Boro lifted themselves into the top half with the three points, leapfrogging the Blades on goal difference and are now looking up ahead of their trip to 22nd placed Hull City on Saturday.

Bamba and Warnock had a great relationship when they achieved an improbable promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2017/18 and will want to enjoy a memorable last dance as both men edge closer to the end of their respective careers.

The Verdict

It cannot be overstated how important Tuesday evening’s victory was for Neil Warnock. With some surprising dealings in the transfer market the board are clearly looking for more of a long term approach to what the 72-year-old provides. A defeat to the in form Blades could have seen Warnock’s final match in an illustrious managerial career.

When in need of a result, Warnock turned to a player he knew he could trust in Bamba and the decision paid dividends in the form of three points. Considering the clean sheet and markedly excellent defensive display it would not be a surprise to see Bamba given a run in the side at the heart of Boro’s back three.