Sol Bamba reacts as he secures Middlesbrough agreement

Sol Bamba has joined Middlesbrough on a one year deal as a free agent following his release from Cardiff City this summer, the club announced today.

The 36-year-old former Ivory Coast international will be involved in a coaching role as well as on pitch duties this season, his first venture into that side of the game, he announced on Twitter.

Bamba played under Neil Warnock when Cardiff City sealed promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 and has reunited with the 72-year-old to add some much needed experience to the backline and dressing room.

He posted: “Absolutely delighted to join Boro thankful to have the opportunity to keep playing but also start my journey as a coach.”

Boro flirted with the play-off places for much of the 2020/21 campaign but fell away towards the end of the season, with Bamba’s knowhow both on and off the pitch, Warnock will be confident they can go one better this term. Middlesbrough is also a great starting point for Bamba to begin his new career direction with the gaffer being one of the best mentors in the Football League overseeing his progress.

“A new challenge where I will be happy to bring all the energy and the experience our season will require. Blessed to be back after all. See you guys soon,” Bamba added.

Back at a Championship club as both a player and coach after recovering from cancer this year, Bamba’s move is one of the biggest feel good deals of the transfer window.

The Verdict

Clearly a very intelligent senior head to have around the dressing room, Warnock will have full confidence that the 36-year-old can contribute on and off the pitch. The likes of Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola should get a boost from having a role model like Bamba next to them or on the sidelines, some new ideas could be exactly what the club need to improve on their 2020/21 tenth placed finish.

Neil Warnock is rarely wide of the mark when finding value in the transfer market, based on that you would expect Bamba to have a positive impact on the Middlesbrough squad.

