Nottingham Forest

‘Soft touch’, ‘Time to go’ – These Nottingham Forest fans debate key figure after Brentford defeat

1 hour ago

Nottingham Forest’s dismal season continued as they were comfortably beaten 3-1 at home to Brentford yesterday.

The defeat leaves the Reds down in 21st position, with Chris Hughton’s men only outside the relegation zone because of a superior goal difference to rivals Derby County.

Even though Hughton was only appointed in October, he hasn’t been able to arrest Forest’s slide, and the team are now on a seven-game winless run, which includes six defeats.

Therefore, some fans are already debating whether the ex-Brighton chief is the right man for the job. Although, it should be said that the majority recognise the problems at the City Ground clearly run deeper than who is in the dugout.

Nevertheless, with a huge game against bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, Hughton’s future could come seriously into question.

Here we look at some of the comments from the fans about the manager on social media…


