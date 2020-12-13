‘Soft touch’, ‘Time to go’ – These Nottingham Forest fans debate key figure after Brentford defeat

Nottingham Forest’s dismal season continued as they were comfortably beaten 3-1 at home to Brentford yesterday.

The defeat leaves the Reds down in 21st position, with Chris Hughton’s men only outside the relegation zone because of a superior goal difference to rivals Derby County.

Even though Hughton was only appointed in October, he hasn’t been able to arrest Forest’s slide, and the team are now on a seven-game winless run, which includes six defeats.

Therefore, some fans are already debating whether the ex-Brighton chief is the right man for the job. Although, it should be said that the majority recognise the problems at the City Ground clearly run deeper than who is in the dugout.

Nevertheless, with a huge game against bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, Hughton’s future could come seriously into question.

Here we look at some of the comments from the fans about the manager on social media…

‘Our overall performance has been good’ time to go Hughton already #nffc — Jamie (@Jamief_12) December 12, 2020

It won’t fix the problem – but Id still do it. We need to stay in this division to even contemplate the exec restructure that we all know we need. Hughton is taking the team down #nffc — Kendo (@AndrewKendrick7) December 12, 2020

I struggle to stand by a manager who can’t show a single sign of progress in 14 games. Hughton had #NFFC looking more organised at least in his first few games but even that has disappeared. — Dan (@95Redss) December 12, 2020

I think if we lose at home to Sheff Wed next week and as their bottom too it may spell the end for Hughton #nffc — Ryan O'Connor (@superry82) December 12, 2020

Might be hughton out #nffc — nigel (@nigel4600953) December 12, 2020

Hughton should not get sacked, Lamouchi shouldn’t have been either.

The more managers we sack the longer it take to build the right team.

We have to grin and bare it for this season, maybe half of next season too. It’s grim, it’s horrible but we will come back stronger #nffc — Kane (@kanegoswell) December 12, 2020

I issue the following ultimatum to Chris Hughton. Beat Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday or get out of my football club…#nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) December 13, 2020

I’ll admit I was happy when Hughton got the job but I’m starting to wonder if it wasn’t just his track record that got him the job but because he’s a soft touch just like Sabri was🙄 I just can’t imagine these people tolerating a strong personality who’ll stand up to them🤷‍♂️#NFFC — [AJ]🏳️‍🌈 (@YorkshireLad_87) December 13, 2020