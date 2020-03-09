Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘So wise’, ‘Totally agree’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react as experienced ace delivers post-match message

Published

22 mins ago

on

Plenty of Charlton fans have reacted to a post-match interview from Darren Pratley following their defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Paddy McNair scored the only goal of the game after just 17 minutes, sidefooting home Rudy Gestede’s cross after the Addicks had conspired to lose possession in their own half.

Debutant Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was forced into action to keep out Andre Green, Deji Oshilaja and Macauley Bonne either side of half-time as Lee Bowyer’s men pushed for an equaliser.

Lyle Taylor was booked in the second half for diving in the Boro penalty area, a decision which the home side strongly disagreed with, but it made no difference, leaving Charlton on the cusp of an immediate relegation.

In his post-match comments to London News Online, Pratley touched on a number of topics but showed a very level head, having been in this position with Bolton before.

He revealed that he had been playing through the pain barrier, insisted that next week’s relegation six-pointer with Hull was not a must win match and also that his teammates should be keeping off social media from now on.

Here is what the fans had to say on his comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So wise’, ‘Totally agree’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react as experienced ace delivers post-match message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: