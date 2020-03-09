‘So wise’, ‘Totally agree’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react as experienced ace delivers post-match message

Plenty of Charlton fans have reacted to a post-match interview from Darren Pratley following their defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Paddy McNair scored the only goal of the game after just 17 minutes, sidefooting home Rudy Gestede’s cross after the Addicks had conspired to lose possession in their own half.

Debutant Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was forced into action to keep out Andre Green, Deji Oshilaja and Macauley Bonne either side of half-time as Lee Bowyer’s men pushed for an equaliser.

Stay off social media. That's the message from Darren Pratley as Charlton's Championship fight goes into the final nine games.https://t.co/UBvNmhQgDS — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 9, 2020

Lyle Taylor was booked in the second half for diving in the Boro penalty area, a decision which the home side strongly disagreed with, but it made no difference, leaving Charlton on the cusp of an immediate relegation.

In his post-match comments to London News Online, Pratley touched on a number of topics but showed a very level head, having been in this position with Bolton before.

He revealed that he had been playing through the pain barrier, insisted that next week’s relegation six-pointer with Hull was not a must win match and also that his teammates should be keeping off social media from now on.

Here is what the fans had to say on his comments…

Slightly concerning he thinks that ‘it’s not a must win’ on Saturday — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) March 9, 2020

Great player to have around our squad when your having the scrap. — RAG (Rob) (@RAG20191) March 9, 2020

It’s mind blowing how many choose to think negatively instead of positively. Given that you have an active choice, why would you choose the think as a defeatist? Nothing good happens with a negative mindset. My money is on us to stay up… get behind it! #cafc — Simon Reddy (@simonsummit) March 9, 2020

Wise words from big Darren 👏👏 — ryan tait (@Turkishcypriot8) March 9, 2020

So so wise and tru — Martin (@MartCAFC45) March 9, 2020

I’ll stay off of social media if he stays off of the pitch — Charles (@CharlieHocking) March 9, 2020

Totally agree, the players need to be focused on the next 9 games as we are in a relegation dogfight. Every player needs to give 100% in these next 9 games, all cup finals now, and the biggest one of all is Hull on Saturday. — JOHHIC (@_John_Hickey_) March 9, 2020

What a leader he’s been this season. Immense during the injury crisis and still pushing on injured 🙌🏼 — smaclennan (@Maccn5) March 9, 2020