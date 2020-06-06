‘So underrated’, ‘Needs a run of games’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to new footage of 29-y/o

West Bromwich Albion fans have reacted to a recent video of Ahmed Hegazi.

The video on the club’s Twitter page shows the Egyptian placing a shot into the top-corner of the goal during training, and needless to say it sparked a positive reaction from the Baggies fans.

Since Hegazi’s 2017 arrival, West Brom fans quickly grew to love the centre-back. He featured in all of their Premier League games that season and impressed, before featuring a further 40 times in the Championship last season.

This time round under Slaven Bilic, Hegazi has so far managed ten Championship appearances, playing more of a back-up role after the summer arrival of Semi Ajayi from Rotherham United.

Hegazi though remains a popular figure and it showed with the fans’ reaction to the latest video of him.

It comes as teams in the Championship conclude their second week of training ahead of the proposed restart of 20 June – something that several Championship clubs have opposed to.

But here’s what fans had to say on Hegazi and his latest wonder strike in training:

His so underrated great feet and solid defender just needs a run of games again — Andy Poole (@AndrewP66683304) June 5, 2020

Hes so underrated — RealMCRedstonePro (@ChompactorBot) June 6, 2020

😍😍😍🥰🥰👑👑👑 — Monica Williams (@Monica9214) June 6, 2020

He hits the same spot every time. Genius. — Neil Woodward (@njwoodward) June 5, 2020

Wouldn’t mind seeing him do it during a match too 😂 — AshbyBaggie79 (@D3adpool1979) June 5, 2020

The Egyptian King! — Craig Barnett (@8A7N3Y) June 5, 2020

put him up front — BaggiesForever (@BaggiesForever3) June 5, 2020