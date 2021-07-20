‘So underrated’ – Many West Brom fans left buzzing at player’s performance vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion continued their positive start to pre-season this afternoon, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in a friendly match.

The Baggies are preparing to embark on life back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last term, with many expecting them to be title contenders next season.

Today, they eased past League One side Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil courtesy of a Matty Phillips brace.

Both of Phillips’ goals came from two Conor Townsend assists, though, with the left-back’s performance earning rave reviews amongst Albion fans this afternoon.

Townsend, who played in a wing-back role, showed plenty of attacking presence and quality in the final third to Albion to a comfortable win.

Townsend will be looking to kick on after starting 25 times in the Premier League last season. Eve though Albion’s season culminated in disappointment, it would have been good for him on a personal level to get that many minutes under his belt in the top-flight.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to the 28-year-old’s pre-season performance today…

Conor Townsend is gonna be unreal this year #wba — Aaron🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@azza_leva3) July 20, 2021

👏 — Two assists for Conor Townsend today against Sheffield Wednesday. I think he’ll thrive under Ismael as an attacking left-back. Excited to see what he can do from here. #WBA https://t.co/BrqmKXBcmw — WBA Report (@WBAReport) July 20, 2021

For me the most improved player at the hawthorns and he is staying around for the championship top man — Ger casey (@Gercasey9) July 20, 2021

Most improved player over the last three years. — Fozza (@MilesFoster14) July 20, 2021

townsend and matty today pic.twitter.com/gmc6KpcI2l — TB (@tomwba1309) July 20, 2021

@WBA mad to see how far townsend has progressed — Mand. (@MAND33P_) July 20, 2021

Conor Townsend is England’s best left back I don’t care. Bloke is so underrated #wba https://t.co/8CRVDeEl2k — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) July 20, 2021