Sky Bet Championship

‘So underrated’ – Many West Brom fans left buzzing at player’s performance vs Sheffield Wednesday

Published

1 min ago

on

West Bromwich Albion continued their positive start to pre-season this afternoon, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in a friendly match.

The Baggies are preparing to embark on life back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last term, with many expecting them to be title contenders next season.

Today, they eased past League One side Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil courtesy of a Matty Phillips brace.

Both of Phillips’ goals came from two Conor Townsend assists, though, with the left-back’s performance earning rave reviews amongst Albion fans this afternoon.

Townsend, who played in a wing-back role, showed plenty of attacking presence and quality in the final third to Albion to a comfortable win.

Townsend will be looking to kick on after starting 25 times in the Premier League last season. Eve though Albion’s season culminated in disappointment, it would have been good for him on a personal level to get that many minutes under his belt in the top-flight.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to the 28-year-old’s pre-season performance today…


