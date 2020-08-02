‘So underrated’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on unsung hero following promotion

West Brom will be a Premier League side next season after they won promotion from the Championship on a dramatic final day in late July.

Whilst they stumbled over the line, with Slaven Bilic’s men failing to win in their final four league fixtures, there’s no denying they deserved promotion over the course of the campaign.

Even though the likes of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana rightly took the plaudits for their role in the promotion, it was a real team effort.

And, one man who played a key role was Conor Townsend – which prompted the club to praise the player on Twitter this afternoon.

The left-back was second-choice at the start of the season behind Kieran Gibbs, with Bilic also having Nathan Ferguson as an option for that position.

However, injuries to the former Arsenal man, combined with Ferguson’s reluctance to sign a new deal, meant Townsend was a regular and he ended up playing 27 games as Albion finished second.

So, the support certainly appreciated his efforts and here we look at some of the reaction to club’s appreciation tweet about the defender…

Connor Carlos 🐐 He has the biggest step up this year and proved why we signed him, big big steal for what we signed him for pic.twitter.com/TaLN9a6CSz — BaggiesForever 🦆 (@BaggiesForever3) August 2, 2020

Been fantastic for us! hasn't looked out of place in a top side! — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ⓚⓔⓘⓣⓗ Ⓢⓤⓣⓣⓞⓝ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KeithSu51736990) August 2, 2020

Very well deserved. Improving every game. — Jimmy Quickfeet (@Blackjack42B) August 2, 2020

Excellent all season. A great lad to it seems — Mike Campbell (@WBAcambolia) August 2, 2020

so underrated — Max Walker (@MaxWalk18187452) August 2, 2020

Brilliant season 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Jimi Nicholls (@JimiNicholls) August 2, 2020

Love that — Rory (@fxckoffRory) August 2, 2020