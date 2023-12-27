Leeds United were given an opportunity to close up the gap on the top two in Leicester City and Ipswich Town on Boxing Day as they contested the early kick-off against Preston North End - but they blew it in spectacular fashion.

The Whites saw their goalkeeper Illan Meslier sent off early on in the second half with the scoreline at 0-0 after the Frenchman petulantly put a palm in the face of Lilywhites striker Milutin Osmajic.

Alan Browne soon put PNE a goal ahead before Pascal Struijk levelled it for 10-man Leeds from the penalty spot - it was North End winger Liam Millar who had the defining moment of the match though on 89 minutes as he curled home the winner for Ryan Lowe's side.

Leeds saw Southampton then leapfrog them in the table with a huge win over Swansea City and then Ipswich and Leicester shared the spoils, and now eight points off the top two, they face another tough test on Friday evening against West Brom.

Like many sides in the Championship this season, the Baggies have been inconsistent but still sit inside the play-off spots in ffith position, which was solidified with a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Boxing Day thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante's early second half goal.

Prutton: West Brom and Leeds will not be separated

Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton, who featured in the engine room for Leeds in his playing days a total of 78 times, does not believe that there will be a winner at The Hawthorns on Friday night, with the two sides currently in the play-off spots set to play out a 1-1 draw in the Midlands.

"West Brom are doing enough to stay in the top six right now, and with the top two over the hill and far away, that is all they can really do this season," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"They took a decent win over Norwich on Boxing Day, although it probably should have been more comfortable after the early red card.

"After all that brilliance against Ipswich, Leeds let it slip at Preston.

"It is so typical of this league and they have it all to do again. Score draw for me. 1-1."

Early West Brom and Leeds team news ahead of December 29 clash

Leeds will of course be without goalkeeper Illan Meslier for three matches after his dismissal for violent conduct, which means summer signing Karl Darlow will come into the starting 11 for that time period.

Daniel Farke could end up ringing the changes after another disappointing result, which could give the likes of Ilia Gruev, Wilfried Gnonto and Sam Byram the chance to start matches once again.

Carlos Corberan meanwhile, who will be facing the side he was the former first-team coach of, has no new injury concerns to deal with, with the likes of Josh Maja a long-term absentee, but American powerhouse Daryl Dike is close to returning from eight months of absence following an achilles injury.