‘So tough to call’ – Brentford and Swansea City shootout looms: Who reaches Wembley? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford host Swansea City this evening in the second-leg of the play-off semi-finals, with the Bees looking to overturn a one goal deficit in the final game at Griffin Park.

Andre Ayew’s thunderous first-leg strike has given Swansea a 1-0 lead heading into this evening’s clash, but Brentford have been strong at Griffin Park this season and are looking to bounce back after three consecutive defeats.

Our writers discuss the second-leg and who they see progressing to Wembley…

Ned Holmes

I fancy the Bees to turn this one around and qualify for the play-off final.

Swansea put in a good display in the first leg and were boosted by the red card to Rico Henry but I have a feeling that Thomas Frank’s side are going to come back strongly in this one.

We’ve seen them produce some fantastic displays at Griffin Park this season and you feel they might just pull one of those out of the bag when they need it most.

A one-goal deficit isn’t a huge thing to overturn – particularly when you’ve got the quality that the Bees have.

It’s also the last game at Griffin Park and though there won’t be any fans inside the ground, that will surely give Frank’s men a bit of extra motivation.

I think Brentford’s quality will shine through this time and they’ll pick up a 3-1 win.

Jacob Potter

Surely this has a Brentford win written all over it?

The Bees were unlucky in the first-leg, with Rico Henry’s wrongful dismissal proving to be the turning point in the match.

But Thomas Frank will know that his side have to be ‘on their game’ from the first whistle, otherwise Swansea are more than capable of causing problems on the counter-attack.

I can see a comfortable Brentford win, as the players will be desperate for a shot in the Premier League this term, as well as winning their final match at Griffin Park.

I’ll go bold with a 3-1 win for Brentford, with the front-three of Benrahma, Watkins and Mbeumo all getting on the scoresheet.

George Dagless

So tough to call.

You could honestly make a decent case for any result here.

Sticking my head above the parapet, I’m backing Swansea to get the job done here. I think it could be a draw at Griffin Park tonight because the Bees have wobbled – losing three in a row – and seem to be struggling under the pressure and disappointment of missing out on the top two.

Swansea are playing without fear, have a player in Andre Ayew who has loads of big game experience and have attackers like Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher that are thriving right now – so I’ll go with them to make it to Wembley.

George Harbey

I’d back Brentford to get the job done and book their place at Wembley tonight to be honest.

Swansea were impressive in the first leg and probably deserved the win, but I felt before the game that they would need to win 2/3-0 if they were to emerge as victors over the two games.

Brentford will need to go out and attack tonight, and it doesn’t matter if Swansea sit deep and park the bus, or go out and attack themselves – the Bees can hurt you no matter what.

I’d definitely back them to score once at least, but ultimately, it will come down to whether they can stop the likes of Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew hitting them on the counter, because they are also two very dangerous players who can cause damage.

I’m going to go for a 2-1 win for Brentford, and I can see the Bees progressing to the final courtesy of a penalty shootout.