Nottingham Forest

‘So silly’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton makes transfer admission

Published

8 mins ago

on

Tendayi Darikwa is likely to leave Nottingham Forest this month, Chris Hughton has revealed.

Darikwa didn’t make a single appearance last season, after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

This season, Cyrus Christie – who joined from Fulham in the summer – has established himself as Forest’s first-choice right-back.

Darikwa, meanwhile, has been left out of the matchday squad on multiple occasions, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, his future looks very uncertain.

The 29-year-old is likely to leave Forest this month, though, as Chris Hughton revealed to Nottinghamshire Live on Thursday.

He said: “We’ve always been very open with Tendayi. He’s a really good individual, a good trainer and a good player. But it’s a good while – even before my time – since he’s played.

“He is one that if there’s an opportunity for him to get games elsewhere, then I think that’s an opportunity we would accept and he would take.”

Naturally, many Forest fans have reacted to Hughton’s stance on the player, with many left unhappy about the potential departure.

Many feel as if Darikwa hasn’t had chance to show his best football in a Forest shirt, having been injured for a majority of his time at the City Ground.

With Christie’s performances dividing opinions amongst fans, too, many fans have been left wondering if this is the right call or not.

Here’s what they had to say…


Article title: ‘So silly’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton makes transfer admission

