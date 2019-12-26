‘So short-sighted’, ‘Will define our season’ – These Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah update

It has been revealed that Arsenal are planning to recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Leeds United, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The journalist stated that sources close to the young striker have claimed that Arsenal are ready to bring him back to the Emirates and loan him out to another club for the remainder of the season.

And, Leeds are likely to move in for another forward if Nketiah does get recalled by his parent club in January.

The 21-year-old joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the summer from the Gunners hoping to get some regular playing time under his belt, but it has not gone quite to plan.

Bielsa has often persisted with Patrick Bamford as the lone striker in his 4-1-4-1 formation. That has meant that Nketiah has failed to start for the Whites this season in the Championship, making all of his fourteen league appearances for the club as a substitute.

Here are what the Leeds United fans had to say on Twitter in response to the news…

Doesn’t suit our style. May score goals but we will also concede plenty given Bamfords hold up play and strength is key. — Parma (@Hello_Parma) December 26, 2019

So short-sighted. If they’d both got decent minutes they’d have stayed, but now no top clubs will loan their young players to Leeds. I’m an advocate of starting XIs being a meritocracy but it’s not like Eddie didn’t earn a few starts and Clarke was barely given a chance. — Joe (@RedAndWhite11) December 26, 2019

Can see it now, Eddie going out on loan to a rival, scoring loads of goals, sending them up and us not 😩😩 — lee (@lee76729385) December 26, 2019

If Eddie goes , really would prefer him not to go to a Championship club as seeing the goals go in every week not great, last season our failure to buy in January probably cost us promotion, let’s just not make the same error twice — Zachary B. (@LeedsZac) December 26, 2019

If Eddie goes back a striker more suited to our style could be the key to cementing promotion. A striker who can play 9 or 10 would be perfect. Easy to believe the links to Ayew/Adams are real. Eddie didn’t quite offer enough outside of the box, quality finisher though he is. — Graham Hunt (@grezlufc) December 26, 2019

Not too fussed about Clarke, think they overpaid for him. But the Nketiah saga will define our season I think — JP (@jpelloco) December 26, 2019

No replacement no promotion. Its not difficult. Sort it out. — angsta (@angstas) December 26, 2019