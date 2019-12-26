Connect with us

Leeds United

'So short-sighted', 'Will define our season' – These Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah update

It has been revealed that Arsenal are planning to recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Leeds United, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The journalist stated that sources close to the young striker have claimed that Arsenal are ready to bring him back to the Emirates and loan him out to another club for the remainder of the season.

And, Leeds are likely to move in for another forward if Nketiah does get recalled by his parent club in January.

The 21-year-old joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the summer from the Gunners hoping to get some regular playing time under his belt, but it has not gone quite to plan.

Bielsa has often persisted with Patrick Bamford as the lone striker in his 4-1-4-1 formation. That has meant that Nketiah has failed to start for the Whites this season in the Championship, making all of his fourteen league appearances for the club as a substitute.

