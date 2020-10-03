Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘So refreshing’ – Charlton contract news has pleased these Addicks fans

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic host Sunderland this afternoon in Sky Bet League One as they look to earn a first three points since Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover became official.

Of course, he purchased the club last week before the Lincoln game but the Addicks lost away at the Imps and will now be looking to respond against a Sunderland side that has started this season well with seven points from their opening three games.

It’s a big match, then, but at least Charlton go into it knowing their future as a club is assured and Sandgaard’s influence has been clear to see from the very early stages.

Indeed, the latest nod to that is the club quickly signing youngster Charlie Barker onto a new deal with the player doing well since being thrust into the first-team this season.

It’s news that has been naturally welcomed by Charlton fans so let’s take a look at what has been said:

