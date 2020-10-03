‘So refreshing’ – Charlton contract news has pleased these Addicks fans

Charlton Athletic host Sunderland this afternoon in Sky Bet League One as they look to earn a first three points since Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover became official.

Of course, he purchased the club last week before the Lincoln game but the Addicks lost away at the Imps and will now be looking to respond against a Sunderland side that has started this season well with seven points from their opening three games.

It’s a big match, then, but at least Charlton go into it knowing their future as a club is assured and Sandgaard’s influence has been clear to see from the very early stages.

Indeed, the latest nod to that is the club quickly signing youngster Charlie Barker onto a new deal with the player doing well since being thrust into the first-team this season.

It’s news that has been naturally welcomed by Charlton fans so let’s take a look at what has been said:

This is what a decent owner can bring. Forget the big money signings and what not. Just stability and running things properly. That’s what we were lacking. Although I wouldn’t say no to some big signings, but ya get me — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) October 2, 2020

Great news! He's made an excellent start – probably won’t play every week this season once we grow the squad but has done his future no harm and glad to see that we are investing in the future — Gavin Daniel (@gav_theOracle) October 2, 2020

Well done Charlie a bit of security for both sides now concentrate on your development 🔴⚪️ — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) October 2, 2020

Great news. So we sign madison freebie. Sell bonne 2 mil. Then tie down barker who has been amazing this season. Not bad 24 hours tbh — Paul Harrison (@PaulHarri1971) October 3, 2020

Giving our young players new contracts so they can't walk away for nothing. What is happening to my football club? — Stuart Loversidge (@StuLoversidge) October 2, 2020

Very pleased. The lad has shown great promise. A bright future hopefully with Charlton long term. — Peter Barratt (@PeterBarratt14) October 2, 2020

Another quality player coming through our youth system! — Steve Montgomery (@mr_moany) October 2, 2020

I'd forgotten that you were allowed to offer three year deals! So refreshing. — Aiden Booth (@aidenbooth) October 2, 2020

How refreshing to see one of our prospects tied down long term congrats charlie and more of this please @SandgaardThomas — NeroMonsta (@neromonsta_ttv) October 2, 2020

Quiz: Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton