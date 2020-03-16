‘So pure’, ‘He’s god’ – Latest Marcelo Bielsa update is greeted with joy by these Leeds United fans

While the world has been plundered into very unfamiliar waters in recent weeks, it would seem that business is as usual at Thorp Arch for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United.

The EFL have recently postponed all matches in the Championship after recent events, which has put a serious halt to the Whites charge for promotion this season.

A win against Huddersfield Town put Leeds seven points clear of third place and lifted them back to top spot after a string of results going their way in the past few game weeks.

Despite his unwillingness for it, Marcelo Bielsa has taken the vast majority of the plaudits as he has transformed a very average side (under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom) into one challenging for the title and looking on course to do so with just nine games left to play.

A global crisis has seen this thrown into major doubt as there remains uncertainty over when, or if, the season will resume at a later date.

Leeds haven’t seen a chance like this to clinch promotion in their 16-year absence from the Premier League and it would seem that the current problems developing are only serving as background noise to the Argentine and his squad as they continue their preparations for the return to football against Blackburn Rovers on the 3rd April.

Courtesy of the PA wire, evidence of life going on as usual pic.twitter.com/sOuIYHEfUC — Amitai Winehouse (@awinehouse1) March 16, 2020

A very focused-looking Bielsa makes his way to Thorp Arch on foot to continue his side’s good work on the training ground as everything swirls in the background.

The Leeds fans were eager to point out the calming nature of his demeanour as the country edges closer to lockdown…

Selfie seekers please leave the man alone. We need him fit and healthy. — Sam Thompson (@JarrieSam) March 16, 2020

What a guy. 👏👏 we will never have a manager like him again, let’s hope he is in charge of us still when football reconvenes. — Danny (@dsw1986) March 16, 2020

I want him in a fully LUFC branded Hazmat Suit, stat. — Josh Denby 💙💛 (@JoshDenby2) March 16, 2020

So pure — Benny Gordon (@BennyGordon89) March 16, 2020

Brilliant 👏 👏 — TheAngryMop BA #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheAngryMop) March 16, 2020

He was keeping safe too, giving people he passed a wave rather than stopping to shake hands — Rob Johnson (@Robadopalous) March 16, 2020

Keep him safe! — Bradley Mills (@B_JMills) March 16, 2020

Headphones in listening to his MP3 file explaining which formations best counter other formations. 😍 — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) March 16, 2020

He's God, he won't get it. — Ian Harland (@IhHarland) March 16, 2020