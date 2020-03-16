Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘So pure’, ‘He’s god’ – Latest Marcelo Bielsa update is greeted with joy by these Leeds United fans

While the world has been plundered into very unfamiliar waters in recent weeks, it would seem that business is as usual at Thorp Arch for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United.

The EFL have recently postponed all matches in the Championship after recent events, which has put a serious halt to the Whites charge for promotion this season.

A win against Huddersfield Town put Leeds seven points clear of third place and lifted them back to top spot after a string of results going their way in the past few game weeks.

Despite his unwillingness for it, Marcelo Bielsa has taken the vast majority of the plaudits as he has transformed a very average side (under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom) into one challenging for the title and looking on course to do so with just nine games left to play.

A global crisis has seen this thrown into major doubt as there remains uncertainty over when, or if, the season will resume at a later date.

Leeds haven’t seen a chance like this to clinch promotion in their 16-year absence from the Premier League and it would seem that the current problems developing are only serving as background noise to the Argentine and his squad as they continue their preparations for the return to football against Blackburn Rovers on the 3rd April.

A very focused-looking Bielsa makes his way to Thorp Arch on foot to continue his side’s good work on the training ground as everything swirls in the background.

The Leeds fans were eager to point out the calming nature of his demeanour as the country edges closer to lockdown…

