Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl believes their recent win at Stoke shows the team's improvement and competitiveness in the Championship.

Rohl's appointment has given hope to the struggling club, as they have now collected 10 points from his 9 games in charge.

Wednesday still have a lot of work to do as they are 8 points from safety, but there is a real belief within the team that they can stay in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl insists the late win at Stoke was further proof his team are improving as they fight to stay in the Championship.

Danny Rohl gives Sheffield Wednesday hope

The German was named as Xisco Munoz’s replacement in October, inheriting an Owls outfit that were bottom of the league, having collected just three points from their opening 11 games, which included failing to win.

With owner Dejphon Chansiri announcing that he wouldn’t be putting more money into the club, and regularly having fallouts with fans, it’s fair to say that Wednesday were at a low ebb.

Yet, after a difficult start, Rohl has started to turn things around, and the win at Stoke, thanks to a late Anthony Musaba goal, made it back-to-back victories for Wednesday.

It also means they have picked up ten points from Rohl’s nine games in charge, showing they are now competitive.

Danny Rohl sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday

More importantly though, the recent form has given hope that Wednesday can pull off what looked like the impossible, and stay in the league.

Even though they still have a lot of work to do, as they’re eight points from safety, Rohl told the club’s media that there is real belief in the dressing room.

Championship Table (As it stands December 10th) Team P GD Pts 18 Plymouth Argyle 20 -2 22 19 Millwall 20 -6 21 20 Stoke City 20 -9 21 21 Huddersfield Town 20 -13 21 22 QPR 20 -11 19 23 Sheffield Wednesday 20 -18 13 24 Rotherham United 20 -21 13

“We showed our improvements from the last weeks. Maybe four weeks ago we wouldn’t get a point in this game but now you are seeing the improvements from my team and I have to say also, thank you for my bench.

“It was a big topic, late goals. We have conceded also late goals but now, yes, we have the feeling what we must do as a team in the extra time. I feel that if we stick to our match plan and believe what we are doing then we can score every time and to do this today without conceding a goal is fantastic.

“We took our first three points away, which is also a fantastic feeling, we are on a good way and we need to keep going and on Wednesday we have the next tough away game. At the moment my team look fantastic, and I am so proud of them in the last weeks.

“It hasn’t been easy. Against Birmingham we deserved more and we lost the game but this is a big process and it is about belief. We have the feeling we can score at any time and the atmosphere in the changing room is fantastic right now as well.”

Related Sheffield Wednesday set transfer sights on Birmingham City player Scott Hogan, who is out of favour at St. Andrew's, could end up bolstering Danny Rohl's Owls squad the January window

Sheffield Wednesday set for hectic December

The table shows that Wednesday still have a lot of work to do to get out of the relegation zone, but there is a confidence among the group that had been lacking.

Rohl has quickly managed to get his ideas across to the players, as well as uniting the fan base, so he deserves all the plaudits coming his way.

Now, it’s about trying to reduce the deficit over the coming weeks, with December a notoriously key period.

Wednesday play six games by New Year’s Day, starting with a trip to Norwich City in the week.