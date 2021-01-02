Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘So predictable’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to return to winning ways against Preston North End today, in what is a snowy afternoon at Deepdale.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four games, picking up six points from a possible twelve with one win and three draws.

Having drawn their last three games, the task will now be to get back to winning ways today, as Chris Hughton’s side prepare to take on Preston at Deepdale.

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City in midweek, Hughton has opted to name an unchanged team to face the Lilywhites.

The Reds produced a much more promising performance in the second half against Stoke, which is likely to have affected Hughton’s thinking here.

There is a change on the bench, though, as Scott McKenna makes his return from injury, replacing Loic Mbe Soh.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the unchanged line-up…


