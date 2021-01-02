‘So predictable’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to return to winning ways against Preston North End today, in what is a snowy afternoon at Deepdale.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four games, picking up six points from a possible twelve with one win and three draws.

Having drawn their last three games, the task will now be to get back to winning ways today, as Chris Hughton’s side prepare to take on Preston at Deepdale.

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City in midweek, Hughton has opted to name an unchanged team to face the Lilywhites.

The Reds produced a much more promising performance in the second half against Stoke, which is likely to have affected Hughton’s thinking here.

There is a change on the bench, though, as Scott McKenna makes his return from injury, replacing Loic Mbe Soh.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the unchanged line-up…

I’m back again. 5 wins in the last FOURTY ONE games that Ryan Yates has started. Respect Chris for his past achievements but like the previous managers that continued to play him and were ultimately sacked, he needs to realise “hard work” can only get a player so far. — JakeCartledge (@jakecartledge) January 2, 2021

Grabban starting again and captain as well ffs?🤦‍♂️ Preston are a physical side so surely you start Taylor and Worrall should be captain. Another defeat no doubt – bored of it now😴 — [AJ]🏳️‍🌈 (@YorkshireLad_87) January 2, 2021

Played much better when Taylor came on against Stoke yet persists with Grabban and him being captain which is a ridiculous choice. — Alex (@AO1865) January 2, 2021

Grabban wouldn’t even survive being the captain of the Titanic nevermind the Starting XI #nffc — Jack Antony Mills (@JackAntonyMills) January 2, 2021

Cafu playing behind the striker ain’t good enough seriously need to look at that in this window — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) January 2, 2021

I give up. On a side note. Grabban still captain is a disgrace. — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) January 2, 2021

Taylor should be in for grabban otherwise ….COYR — clint (@FlewittClint) January 2, 2021

So predictable, so slow… were easy to play against 💤💤💤 — Adie Hull (@adie_hull) January 2, 2021