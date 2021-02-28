Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘So poor at this level’ – These QPR fans give their take on playing duo after Birmingham defeat

Published

45 mins ago

on

It was a disappointing afternoon for QPR on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by struggling Birmingham City at at St Andrew’s.

Things had started well for QPR, who took the lead on the stroke of half time through Charlie Austin, and they would hold that advantage until the final ten minutes, when goals from Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic turned the game around to claim a big three points for Aitor Karanka’s side.

That result mean that QPR’s five-game unbeaten run has now come to an end, and taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, plenty of the club’s fans appeared far from happy, not least with the strike partnership of Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes.

While Bonne started the game, Dykes was introduced ten minutes in to the second half in place of Austin, with neither of the two summer signings able to really pose a threat during their time on the pitch, which would prove somewhat costly given Birmingham’s late turnaround.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by those QPR supporters, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the attacking duo.


