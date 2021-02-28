‘So poor at this level’ – These QPR fans give their take on playing duo after Birmingham defeat

It was a disappointing afternoon for QPR on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by struggling Birmingham City at at St Andrew’s.

Things had started well for QPR, who took the lead on the stroke of half time through Charlie Austin, and they would hold that advantage until the final ten minutes, when goals from Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic turned the game around to claim a big three points for Aitor Karanka’s side.

That result mean that QPR’s five-game unbeaten run has now come to an end, and taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, plenty of the club’s fans appeared far from happy, not least with the strike partnership of Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes.

While Bonne started the game, Dykes was introduced ten minutes in to the second half in place of Austin, with neither of the two summer signings able to really pose a threat during their time on the pitch, which would prove somewhat costly given Birmingham’s late turnaround.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by those QPR supporters, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the attacking duo.

Simple goal Johansson can’t score , he cost us this game .I wonder what was going through Mark’s head to play him as a #10 in the second half .Bonne and Dykes are terrible strikes,so poor at this level. Johansson we’ll never forgive you for that miss. You just spoiled my weekend. — MykeQPR (@MykeQpr) February 27, 2021

Subs utterly killed us. Proves how essential Austin is, as the moment it’s Dykes & Bonne together, it’s the end of us looking dangerous.

Would love to know when Hamalainen starts, how many games we ever win? Seems such a bad luck figure, feel sorry for the fella. — James Privett (@james_privett10) February 27, 2021

#qpr With Dykes and Bonne on the pitch it is basically playing with 9 or 10 players. I am not blaming them but they cant play at this level. Kelman is way too green and not meant for the Championship (yet). Shodipo and Smyth (both on loan) definitely better than Dykes/Bonne. — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) February 27, 2021

Someone at #QPR decided to spend several million pounds on Dykes and Bonne and they still have a job! Just let that sink in! It’s just like wasting the Ferdinand millions back in the 90s! — Darren Pickard (@darrenpickard) February 27, 2021

Dykes is a fraud! Bonne just ain’t good enough and Kelman must be horrid to not get a look in! It’s imperative that AUSTIN comes on a perms and we get someone to play alongside him who can also score to take the burden off chaz #qpr — Niks Fearon (@FearonNiks) February 27, 2021

We really need to put a line through Dykes and Bonne. Both are dreadful, offer nothing, there’s nothing there with no sign of any sort of player in either of them. Big shame but they are seriously out of their depth. Dykes in particular just looks shot. #QPR — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) February 27, 2021

@QPR @MarkWarburton9 Disgraceful! Can’t see Bonne or Dykes ever scoring! Get Charlie to give them some coaching! 🙁 #QPR — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) February 27, 2021