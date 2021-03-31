‘So pleased’ – QPR star has underlined Hoops fans’ initial cause for optimism with recent performances

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to end the season on a high note with football getting back underway this weekend on the domestic scene with the Easter fixtures.

The Hoops host Coventry City on Good Friday and will look to get another win under their belts to maintain their fine form in 2021 as a whole.

Indeed, the upturn in results has come, in part, from Mark Warburton introducing a wing-back system with Lee Wallace one of those to really excel down the left.

Initially, when he signed, the overall feeling saw R’s fans pleased he had arrived:

@ThomasLewington I’m feeling dizzy — Cam Anderson-Jones (@CamAnderson77) June 14, 2019

As a (Glasgow) Rangers fan, so sad to see Lee leave. As a QPR fan, so pleased he's joined us.#OneLeeWallace — Al F-iftyFive (@MarkoftheRennie) June 14, 2019

He has, though, like many players, suffered dips along the way with some criticism levelled at him – particularly after giving away two penalties against Preston earlier on this season – whilst injuries have also struck at times this campaign.

However, he’s a top pro that has played at a fine level throughout his career and that experience has helped him get very much back on track, with his wing-back role allowing him to display some real lung-busting attributes and also quality when he gets into the box to set-up goals.

He was named the QPR fans’ player of the month for March, with two assists in his last two matches, and right now he very much looks one of the first names on the team-sheet.