‘So pleased he signed for us’, ‘warrior’ – Many QPR fans react as defender shines in Huddersfield Town victory

QPR climbed the Championship table to fourth in last night’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

The R’s, who have picked up 11 points from their last five games, sit on 32 points from 19 games this season and are two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in seventh.

Mark Warburton’s side do have a tough set of fixtures coming up in the run up to the new year but will take confidence into the next month or so with the run that they are currently on.

The R’s did leave their winner quite late, with Luke Amos nodding home in the 81st minute after he was left unmarked from Chris Willock’s cross on the right flank.

As well as looking dangerous going forward, The R’s defended resolutely and completely nullified the threat that Huddersfield tend to pose in the final third.

One player who particularly shone for QPR last night was defender Jimmy Dunne.

After playing just 49 minutes in their opening eight Championship games, Dunne has since become an integral member of QPR’s starting XI.

He is a player who thrives in the physical battle, but he is also a composed figure on the ball and can help start attacks.

Here, we take a look at how QPR fans have reacted on Twitter to the 24-year-old’s performance last night…

Think he’s becoming my favourite player ever ngl https://t.co/zgJ66Uwz8h — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) November 24, 2021

Warrior — Milstead On Movies (@MilsteadMovies) November 24, 2021

Don’t worry about teams coming in for dickie. More concerned about Dunn 🤔🤔 — darren hubbard (@darrenhubbard1) November 25, 2021

Love this guy. Impossible not to smile when he’s celebrating — Carl. (@Carluccio91) November 24, 2021

Great game our jimmy⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Sue russell (@Hairdosue) November 24, 2021

He was class tonight, won absolutely everything my MOM — Will (@F1f13ld) November 24, 2021

I don't know how you can't love this man. He's amazing — Ryan Collins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ryancqpr) November 24, 2021

Every time I see Jimmy Dunne play, I’m so pleased he signed for us. His passion for QPR and his desire to win is great to see — Peter Hamm (@PeterHamm10) November 24, 2021