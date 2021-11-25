Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘So pleased he signed for us’, ‘warrior’ – Many QPR fans react as defender shines in Huddersfield Town victory

Published

52 mins ago

on

QPR climbed the Championship table to fourth in last night’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. 

The R’s, who have picked up 11 points from their last five games, sit on 32 points from 19 games this season and are two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in seventh. 

Mark Warburton’s side do have a tough set of fixtures coming up in the run up to the new year but will take confidence into the next month or so with the run that they are currently on.

Quiz: 30 questions about QPR’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year?

The R’s did leave their winner quite late, with Luke Amos nodding home in the 81st minute after he was left unmarked from Chris Willock’s cross on the right flank. 

As well as looking dangerous going forward, The R’s defended resolutely and completely nullified the threat that Huddersfield tend to pose in the final third. 

One player who particularly shone for QPR last night was defender Jimmy Dunne. 

After playing just 49 minutes in their opening eight Championship games, Dunne has since become an integral member of QPR’s starting XI.

He is a player who thrives in the physical battle, but he is also a composed figure on the ball and can help start attacks. 

Here, we take a look at how QPR fans have reacted on Twitter to the 24-year-old’s performance last night…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So pleased he signed for us’, ‘warrior’ – Many QPR fans react as defender shines in Huddersfield Town victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: