Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘So pleased’, ‘Happy to hear this!’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as significant player update shared

Published

38 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Liam Palmer has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The versatile defender is the longest serving player at Hillsborough having come through the ranks as a kid, and he is an important part of Darren Moore’s squad this season, featuring in every league game of the campaign.

Therefore, with his previous contract expiring in the summer, the Owls had been looking to tie down Palmer to fresh terms, with an announcement of the new agreement revealed today.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

Given his importance to the team, and the fact he has been a regular this season, it’s fair to say that the majority of the fans were very pleased with this update, whilst they appreciate the love Palmer has for the shirt.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So pleased’, ‘Happy to hear this!’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as significant player update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: