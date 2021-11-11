‘So pleased’, ‘Happy to hear this!’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as significant player update shared

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Liam Palmer has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The versatile defender is the longest serving player at Hillsborough having come through the ranks as a kid, and he is an important part of Darren Moore’s squad this season, featuring in every league game of the campaign.

Therefore, with his previous contract expiring in the summer, the Owls had been looking to tie down Palmer to fresh terms, with an announcement of the new agreement revealed today.

Given his importance to the team, and the fact he has been a regular this season, it’s fair to say that the majority of the fans were very pleased with this update, whilst they appreciate the love Palmer has for the shirt.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support from Twitter…

A true professional, so pleased 🙌🏻👏🏻🙌🏻👏🏻🦉💙 — Sandra Talton (@northerntops) November 11, 2021

Happy to hear this! A legend at the club and hopefully sees out his contract with us! WAWAW 🦉🔵⚪️ — WolfStat – Fan Merchandise (@wolf_stat) November 11, 2021

One of the most reliable players on the pitch, like to make forward runs. Great player to have at our club. 🦉 — Sam Ramos-Pears (@SJRP88) November 11, 2021

So many fans complain about loyalty these days, then when you get a loyal player he gets slated. He’s been there through the ups and downs, always given his all and he’s never injured. If you’re complaining on this post, you’re not a supporter. — Luke (@coopzz360) November 11, 2021

🙄shows the standard we’ve dropped too 🤮 — Greenstreet (@mrbrookeallen) November 11, 2021

Happy with this, been a critic of his many times but really stepped up lately in my opinion, playing a vital role to the defensive with little mistakes compared to the past. — Ty (@TyTheOwl_) November 11, 2021