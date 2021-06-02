‘So pleased’ – Charlie Austin speaks out following permanent QPR return

QPR have announced that they have completed a deal to sign Charlie Austin on a permanent deal.

Austin had become a free-agent after his spell with West Brom reached a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season. The forward spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with QPR, and clearly made a positive impression with the Rs.

The 31-year-old scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side, as they finished ninth in the Championship table, after catching the eye with a number of strong performances in the second-half of the season.

It was Austin’s second spell with the club, and he’s made that loan move a permanent one, having signed a two-year deal with the Championship side this summer.

He formed an impressive partnership with Lyndon Dykes, and will be keen to pick up where he left off for when the new league campaign gets under way in August.

Austin took to Twitter following his permanent return being completed, and expressed his delight at getting the move over the line.

So pleased to finally get this deal done. It’s something that I’ve wanted to happen since arriving back at the club! @QPR mean so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to play in front of the home fans again! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/WrKMq4nfwj — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 2, 2021

QPR will be targeting a top-six finish next season, having put together an impressive run of results, which proved to be too late to push for promotion in the 2020/21 campaign.

Did each of these players score a goal for QPR in their loan spell with the club?

1 of 20 Stefan Johansen? Yes No

The Verdict:

This is a really smart bit of business by QPR.

Austin really impressed me in the second-half of the 2020/21 season, and his partnership with Lyndon Dykes in attack saw the Rs move up the Championship table at a rapid rate towards the end of this year’s campaign.

QPR are clearly a club that hold a special place in Austin’s heart, and he’ll be hoping his side can make a serious push for promotion back into the Premier League next term.

I certainly wouldn’t rule that out either, as I think they’ve got the quality within their squad to push for a top-six finish in the Championship this season.