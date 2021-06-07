‘So much pain’, ‘Joke’ – These Swansea City fans are not happy as transfer development shared

It’s unlikely that Swansea City will complete the signing of Thomas Henry this summer as the Leuven striker will be out of their price range.

Understand Swansea City do indeed hold an interest in Leuven striker Thomas Henry, but sounds like he may well be beyond their price range this summer #Swans — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) June 7, 2021

Bringing in a new number nine is going to be a priority for Steve Cooper in the window and Henry had emerged as a potential target for the Welsh side.

With the 26-year-old having hit 21 goals in the Belgian top-flight last season, securing his signature would be something of a coup for the Swans.

However, reporter Tom Coleman has cooled talk that Henry could arrive in Wales, as whilst he revealed he is a player that the recruitment team have identified, he also explained that he could cost too much for the club.

As you would expect, this was not the news that the Swansea fans wanted to hear, with many already unhappy that the owners haven’t invested enough in recent windows.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Owners not investing imagine my shock https://t.co/gBpFd5cCLC — BidwellSZN (@BidwellSZN) June 7, 2021

How on earth is Steve Cooper meant to get us promoted when the Owners refuse to back him financially? Joke. https://t.co/jpcwebkSR2 — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) June 7, 2021

Given that his market value has increased today to £4.5m, this is no real surprise to me. Only way we could afford him is to pay in instalments or to offer some sort of lucrative sell on fee percentage https://t.co/mvtKDuE6ia — Corbin Price (@corblp) June 7, 2021

This club gives me depression https://t.co/WNshDMTapz — Jak Morgan (@JakMorgan01) June 7, 2021

It was never a runner. Frees and loans only with the yanks. https://t.co/h9FMri5izq — Daniel James (@DanielJJames2) June 7, 2021

unless it’s a stupidly high fee, can’t see Cooper doing a third season with nothing to work with https://t.co/hw0wKe3TBh — Tom (@Tom9823) June 7, 2021