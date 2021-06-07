Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘So much pain’, ‘Joke’ – These Swansea City fans are not happy as transfer development shared

Published

6 mins ago

on

It’s unlikely that Swansea City will complete the signing of Thomas Henry this summer as the Leuven striker will be out of their price range.

Bringing in a new number nine is going to be a priority for Steve Cooper in the window and Henry had emerged as a potential target for the Welsh side.

With the 26-year-old having hit 21 goals in the Belgian top-flight last season, securing his signature would be something of a coup for the Swans.

However, reporter Tom Coleman has cooled talk that Henry could arrive in Wales, as whilst he revealed he is a player that the recruitment team have identified, he also explained that he could cost too much for the club.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

As you would expect, this was not the news that the Swansea fans wanted to hear, with many already unhappy that the owners haven’t invested enough in recent windows.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So much pain’, ‘Joke’ – These Swansea City fans are not happy as transfer development shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: