‘So much class’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s performance

Reading started their pre-season in the best possible way as they defeated Gillingham 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals bossed the game for the majority and looked bright as Mark Bowen opted to try a formation which included three centre-backs and two wing-backs.

Striker Lucas Joao opened the scoring, before Andy Rinomhota ran through just after to double Reading’s lead.

Gillingham then pulled a goal back with a penalty, but that’s all it was as Steve Evans’ side failed to grab a leveller.

Joao impressed once more for the Royals, and supporters of the club will be desperate for him to stay injury-free after a difficult season on and off the sideline in the last campaign.

If the Portuguese man can kick-on, he has the ability to show the form that made him such an important player for Reading over the Christmas period last season.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Joao’s pre-season performance…

Joao played very well, exciting to have him back in. I know it’s only pre season, but Puscas getting a goal will go a long way. #readingfc — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) August 22, 2020

Joao and swift have so much class #readingfc — Anand Dave (@AnandDave51) August 22, 2020

Lucas Joao is such a tidy player with the ball at his feet, the way he drops the shoulder and flicks the ball around is amazing to watch #readingfc — Jack (@jackmoore1402) August 22, 2020

Whatever we tried last season without Joao within this system didn't work. — Jon hyde (@JonHyde1871) August 22, 2020

Good football, Joao makes such a difference both in terms of actually being able to finish, plus his link up play #Readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) August 22, 2020

Good goal from a corner and brilliant header from Joao. #readingfc — Robbos Gobcast (@RGobcast) August 22, 2020

FT 2-1 Win! A brilliant warm up game for us with so many positives to take out of that. Players like Joao, Yiadom, Swift, Morrison and McIntyre we need fit all the time. Great performance with some room to improve 🔵⚪️ #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) August 22, 2020