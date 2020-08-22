Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘So much class’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s performance

Published

6 mins ago

on

Reading started their pre-season in the best possible way as they defeated Gillingham 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals bossed the game for the majority and looked bright as Mark Bowen opted to try a formation which included three centre-backs and two wing-backs.

Striker Lucas Joao opened the scoring, before Andy Rinomhota ran through just after to double Reading’s lead.

Gillingham then pulled a goal back with a penalty, but that’s all it was as Steve Evans’ side failed to grab a leveller.

Joao impressed once more for the Royals, and supporters of the club will be desperate for him to stay injury-free after a difficult season on and off the sideline in the last campaign.

If the Portuguese man can kick-on, he has the ability to show the form that made him such an important player for Reading over the Christmas period last season.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Joao’s pre-season performance…

Article title: 'So much class' – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player's performance

