‘So much better than Kalvin Phillips’ – Plenty of Brentford fans think this 25-y/o has been underrated

Brentford fans have been raving about Christian Norgaard all season, but only now are we seeing how good a player he is.

Norgaard is one of those central players whose work can so easily go unnoticed. Playing in that anchoring role in the middle of a midfield-three, and in a team full of such technical ability, Norgaard’s influence on the way Brentford play is finally being recognised.

Signing from Fiorentina in the summer, the 25-year-old Dane has featured 33 times in the Championship for Brentford this season and has missed just one of the last 20 league games.

After Brentford’s 5-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and another complete team and individual performance from Norgaard, plenty of Bees fans took to Twitter to sing their praises of him.

He’s being hailed as the ‘signing of the season’ and a contender for Player of the Year – here’s what fans had to say:

Right up there in POTS contention with 9 to go 🐝 — Neal Goddard (@NealNgoddard68) March 8, 2020

absolutely luv him.. exactly wat we needed! 🥰🥰🥰 🐝 🐝 🐝 — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 7 🐝 🐝 🐝 (@Angiejbills39) March 8, 2020

so much better than Kalvin Phillips of #LUFC. — ollie. (@bfcoIIie) March 8, 2020

Very fine player and so under-rated by those who haven’t see much of him. — Chris Gamble (@ChrisGamble67) March 8, 2020

Immense player massively underrated, no one appears to pay any attention to him — KBees37 (@Bees37K) March 8, 2020

Signing of the season — Ewan peleschka (@peleschka_ewan) March 8, 2020

Premier league level player — James Kav (@Jameskavanagh94) March 8, 2020